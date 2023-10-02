Luke Donald ‘would consider’ continuing as Europe captain for 2025 Ryder Cup

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Luke Donald ‘would consider’ continuing as Europe captain for 2025 Ryder Cup

By Press Association
Captain Luke Donald and his team with the Ryder Cup (Mike Egerton/PA)
Captain Luke Donald and his team with the Ryder Cup (Mike Egerton/PA)

Luke Donald “would consider” keeping the European Ryder Cup captaincy for the next edition in two years’ time.

A four-time Ryder Cup winner as a player, the 45-year-old earned rave reviews for his leadership in Rome as Europe regained the trophy with a 16.5-11.5 victory.

Rory McIlroy led the calls for Donald to captain the side again at Bethpage Black in New York and it is certainly not something he is ruling out.

Donald told Sky Sports News: “Well obviously I appreciate that from the players. We had a great week together. It is a long process, this is not an easy job.

“I certainly haven’t given it really any thought yet. It’s something I would have to sit down and think about. Of course I would consider it. I’m trying to enjoy this moment right now, enjoy this victory, and then we’ll see what happens in the future.”

Donald has a perfect record as player and captain in the Ryder Cup and he knows that would very much be on the line should he lead the side again in 2025.

“Maybe I go out leaving a legacy as a winning Ryder Cup captain and not risk that,” he said.

“Obviously going over there in New York, which would be a real cauldron, those fans are extremely passionate. It would be a really, really tough environment. If I was to do this job, and I was to go over there and win, that would be some accomplishment.”

There were joyous scenes of European celebration at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club, on the team bus and at the hotel.

“We celebrated like we should have,” added Donald. “It was a fun night, celebrating with team-mates, with fans, with family, and memories that will stay with us forever.

“It’s still sinking in. This has been a long process, it’s a long journey, I’m so glad it ended up like it did. It was just an amazing week sharing this with my team-mates and the staff and the families, everyone.”