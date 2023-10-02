Man in his 60s bailed over felling of landmark Sycamore Gap tree

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Man in his 60s bailed over felling of landmark Sycamore Gap tree

By Press Association
Forensic investigators from Northumbria Police examine the felled Sycamore Gap tree, on Hadrian’s Wall (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Forensic investigators from Northumbria Police examine the felled Sycamore Gap tree, on Hadrian’s Wall (Owen Humphreys/PA)

A man in his 60s arrested in connection with the felling of a world-famous tree near Hadrian’s Wall has been bailed.

The Sycamore Gap tree in Northumberland, believed to have been about 300 years old, was cut down overnight between Wednesday and Thursday.

Detectives have called the incident a “deliberate act of vandalism” and the investigation is ongoing.

On Monday, a Northumbria Police spokesperson said “A male in his 60s was arrested in connection with the incident.

Sycamore Gap tree felled
Forensic investigators from Northumbria Police examine the felled Sycamore Gap tree (Owen Humphreys/PA)

“He has since been released on police bail, pending further inquiries.”

A 16-year-old boy arrested on suspicion of criminal damage on Thursday in connection with the incident has also been bailed, the force previously confirmed.

The sycamore, which stood in a dramatic dip near Hadrian’s Wall, was looked after by Northumberland National Park Authority and the National Trust.

It was among the UK’s most photographed trees and was made famous in a scene in Kevin Costner’s 1991 film Robin Hood: Prince Of Thieves.

Experts have said new shoots are expected to grow from the tree but it will never be the same again.