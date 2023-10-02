Opposition leader Donald Tusk says change ‘inevitable’ at Polish election rally

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Opposition leader Donald Tusk says change ‘inevitable’ at Polish election rally

By Press Association
The rally took place in Warsaw (AP Photo/Rafal Oleksiewicz)
The rally took place in Warsaw (AP Photo/Rafal Oleksiewicz)

Opposition leader Donald Tusk told supporters that political “change for the better is inevitable” in Poland as he opened a march on Sunday.

The rally was held to try to boost the chances of the political coalition built by Mr Tusk of unseating the country’s conservative government in an upcoming parliamentary election.

“No-one can stop this force; this giant has awoken,” he told huge crowds gathered in the centre of Warsaw two weeks before the election on October 15. “Let no-one among the ruling team have any illusions: This change for the better is inevitable.”

Thousands of people gather for a march to support the opposition against the governing party in Poland
Thousands of people gather for a march to support the opposition against the governing party in Poland (AP/Czarek Sokolowski)

His Civic Coalition is vowing to mend ties with the European Union, which has had strained relations with Poland during the eight years the Law and Justice party has governed the country. Mr Tusk spent five years as president of the European Council after serving seven years as Poland’s prime minister.

The four-party coalition has also pledged to pursue more tolerant policies than the nationalist government led by Law and Justice.

Thousands of supporters arrived on buses provided for them from across Poland to take part in the “March of a Million Hearts”. Police closed some streets for the 2.5-mile walk. People in the crowd carried national and EU flags.

“When I see this sea of hearts, I can sense that a breakthrough moment is coming in the history our our homeland,” Mr Tusk said to cheers and chants of his name.

Donald Tusk
Former European Council president Donald Tusk leads the Polish opposition (AP Photo/Rafal Oleksiewicz)

Marchers interviewed by Polish private news channel TVN24 said they were taking part in the interest of their children, grandchildren, women and LGBTQ+ people whom they want to live in a modern, tolerant and European Poland. Participants sang the national anthem at the end of the event.

Civic Coalition rallies were also held in some other Polish cities. A centrist opposition alliance, the Third Way, abstained from the march in the capital and held its own rallies. Law and Justice was holding a party convention in southern Poland’s city of Katowice.

Mr Tusk’s electoral alliance is a few percentage points behind Law and Justice in recent polls. He says the wider opposition that includes the Left party and Third Way could defeat the ruling party and form a government. He greeted Third Way’s leaders at the start of his march.

Warsaw city government spokesperson Jakub Leduchowski estimated the crowd size at about one million people, and Mr Tusk called the march the “world’s biggest political gathering” of the day. Organisers estimated a similar Civic Coalition march in June drew about 500,000 participants.

Mr Tusk, 66, returned to Polish politics several years ago, seeking to breathe new life into his languishing Civic Platform party and to reverse what many view as a degradation of fundamental rights under the Law and Justice-led government.

The governing party and the government itself have waged a hostile and aggressive campaign. The hard-right Confederation party has also been growing in popularity.