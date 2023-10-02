New reef created to home 10,000 wild oysters in North Sea

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New reef created to home 10,000 wild oysters in North Sea

By Press Association
10,000 molluscs were released at Sunderland Marina, which will inhabit a newly created reef, the size of a football pitch, off the coast of Sunderland (Owen Humphreys/PA)

A new reef the size of a football pitch has been created in the North Sea as a home for 10,000 native oysters in a conservation project that will help remove pollutants from the water.

The molluscs have been dubbed superheroes of the oceans because of their ability to filter 200 litres of water a day each – enough to fill a bath.

The Wild Oysters Project has seen 10,000 of them added by hand to the reef, which is a mile off Whitburn, Sunderland, and was made from 750 tonnes of local stone and scallop shells.

Conservationists said the reef should create a new marine ecosystem alongside the oysters.

The project is a partnership between the Zoological Society of London, Blue Marine Foundation, British Marine and local delivery partner Groundwork North East and Cumbria and was funded by People’s Postcode Lottery cash.

Project manager Celine Gamble said: “Today marks an important milestone in our journey to restore native oyster reefs to British coastlines.

“We’re optimistic that the 10,000 oysters will thrive, reproduce and grow on the new reef, which is the size of a football pitch, and we look forward to carefully monitoring their progress over the coming months.”

Oysters were once a popular delicacy on the North East coast, but national numbers have declined by over 95% since the 1800s, with the significant decline due to habitat loss, over-harvesting, pollution and disease.

Wild native oysters have declined by over 95% since 1800s due to habitat loss, over-harvesting, pollution and disease (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Ms Gamble added: “Native oyster reefs have disappeared from our British coastline, and with this, we have also lost the benefits that they bring, such as providing essential habitat for other marine species.

“We’re determined to bring the species back from the brink of extinction, which will in turn help contribute towards healthier and more resilient coastal waters across the UK.

“Despite their small size, we recognise oysters as ocean superheroes for making such a big impact within the marine coastal environment; they‘re capable of filtering approximately 200 litres of water a day – around a bathtub’s worth – which in turn contributes towards improving our coastal water quality.

“This new reef will give the native oyster population a chance to recover and kick-start the population’s natural growth along our coastline.”

The oysters will not be farmed to be eaten but will be left to reproduce and potentially spread to other coastal waters.

The reef is the size of a football pitch and the oysters will not be farmed to be eaten but will be left to reproduce and potentially spread to other coastal waters (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Ashleigh Tinlin-Mackenzie, local wild oysters marine ecology technical lead, Groundwork NE & Cumbria said the species had been a part of the North East culture for centuries, with oyster saloons and streets named after them.

She said: “But this is the first time they’ve been restored to our waters, where they have long been absent, until now.”