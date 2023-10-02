Headteacher says pupils face ‘difficult day’ after M53 school bus crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Headteacher says pupils face ‘difficult day’ after M53 school bus crash

By Press Association
Emergency services at the scene of the coach crash on the M53 on Friday (Peter Byrne/PA)
Children involved in a coach crash that killed two people are being offered specialist mental health support and school staff are accompanying them on buses, a headteacher has said.

West Kirby Grammar School student Jessica Baker, 15, and coach driver Stephen Shrimpton, 40, died after the school bus overturned on the northbound M53 near junction five at Hooton, Cheshire, at around 8am on Friday.

Four children who were taken to hospital – including a 14-year-old boy whose injuries are said to be life-changing – are in stable conditions, Merseyside Police said.

The headteacher at Calday Grange Grammar School, one of the schools the bus was taking children to, has said returning pupils faced a “difficult day” in the wake of the tragedy.

“First of all we have staff travelling on the buses, we thought that was important,” Stephen Gray told BBC One’s Breakfast programme on Monday, outlining the support being offered.

“There will be obviously angst about travelling to school in the first place.

“So we are working with West Kirby in terms of staffing the buses.

“Also, we have the police on site all week with us.

“We have specialist mental health support coming in from the NHS, and we also have our own staff as well.”

M53 school bus crash
Bus driver Stephen Shrimpton, 40, died when a school coach crashed on the M53 motorway in Wirral on Friday (Family handout/Merseyside Police/PA)

Asked how everybody is coping, Mr Gray added: “I think in the circumstance they’re managing really well.

“It never ceases to amaze me, the human spirit really.

“I was there on Friday at the clearing station where they were taking the casualties and there’s a real sense of togetherness and obviously dealing with the situation and people really were fantastic and stuck together to work through it.

“So we envisage it being a difficult day, it was a difficult day (on) Friday.”

M53 school bus crash
Jessica Baker, 15, was killed in the crash (Merseyside Police/PA)

He said everybody is “pulling together” in response to the incident, in which 58 people were involved.

Mr Gray said the school is offering support to the pupils injured in the crash.

Asked for an update on the condition of a pupil who suffered “very bad injuries”, he said: “I believe, well it’s a difficult situation. I can’t really, you know, go into too much detail on that.

“We’ve heard from the family over the weekend. We sent our best wishes. But it’s very difficult.

“Obviously, two people have lost their lives sadly. And then obviously, as you were saying there, two students have been been badly injured, one particularly so.

“It’s very difficult but we’ll be in contact with the family and offer whatever support we can.”