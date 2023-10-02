At least 11 people dead after church roof collapses in Mexico

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
At least 11 people dead after church roof collapses in Mexico

By Press Association
Rescue workers search for survivors amid debris (Alejando de Angel/El Sol de Tampico via AP)
Rescue workers search for survivors amid debris (Alejando de Angel/El Sol de Tampico via AP)

The collapse of a church roof during a mass in northern Mexico has killed at least 11 people and injured 60, but searchers said no more people are believed to be trapped in the wreckage.

State police had initially estimated about 100 people were inside the church in the Gulf coast city of Ciudad Madero when it collapsed during a baptism on Sunday, and said about 30 parishioners may have been trapped in the rubble.

But Tamaulipas state governor Americo Villarreal later said only 70 may have been inside. He said that after sending search dogs and thermal imaging cameras under the collapsed concrete slab, it appeared nobody was still trapped, apart from the 10 bodies already recovered.

Mexico Church Collapse
Around 30 parishioners were believed to have been trapped in the rubble (Alejando de Angel/El Sol de Tampico/AP)

“The most likely thing, I can’t affirm it 100%, is that there aren’t any more people trapped,” Mr Villarreal said. Describing the searches by dogs and rescue teams, he said: “There are no indications of life inside the collapsed area.”

That optimism will be put to the test when cranes start lifting chunks of the collapsed slab off the floor and the tops of pews.

The state security spokesman’s office said early on Monday that 23 of the 60 injured remain in hospital with two in serious condition.

The collapse occurred at the Santa Cruz church in Ciudad Madero, next to the port city of Tampico, just as a mass baptism was being held.

Three of the dead were children, and on the list of injured were a four-month-old baby, three five-year-olds and two nine-year-olds.

“Unfortunately, the elderly and children were those who suffered the most, the ones who were most trapped, the ones who suffered the most deaths, I think,” said Father Pablo Galvan, a priest who was just outside in the church when the collapse occurred.

Mexico Church Collapse
The likely cause of the collapse has been attributed to ‘a structural failure’ (Jose Luis Tapia/El Sol de Tampico/AP)

He said “the roof just simply and plainly collapsed, like an implosion, like when you crush a can”.

“It fell, there was no time to do anything. It was like two seconds. We still can’t understand what happened,” Mr Galvan added.

Questions immediately turned to why the concrete and brick structure failed so suddenly. Security camera footage from about a block away showed the unusual, gabled roof collapsed downwards. The walls did not appear to have been blown outward, nor was there any indication of an explosion, or anything other than simple structural failure.

The state security spokesman’s office said it appeared to be “a structural failure”, but Mr Villarreal said no problems with the church had been reported.

“It was over 50 years old, it was here functioning and operating with no problem, with no sign of any defect,” he said.

The roof appeared to have been made of relatively thin poured concrete, and photos distributed by state authorities showed the roof slab resting on the top of pews in some parts of the church. That may have left enough space to save some lives.