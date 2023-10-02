Crane firm to be prosecuted over building site collapse in which three men died

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Crane firm to be prosecuted over building site collapse in which three men died

By Press Association
The company has been charged with two breaches of the Health and Safety at Work Act 1974 (Peter Byrne/PA)
A company is to be prosecuted over a crane collapse which resulted in the deaths of three men.

Falcon Tower Crane Services Limited will appear in court later this week over the deaths of 18-year-old Rhys Barker, 36-year-old David Newall and 43-year-old David Webb after the collapse at a construction site in Dunwoody Way, Crewe, Cheshire on June 21 2017.

The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) said on Monday that the company had been charged with two breaches of the Health and Safety at Work Act 1974, following a “long and complex” investigation.

Emergency services at the scene in Crewe
The collapse happened at a construction site in Dunwoody Way, Crewe (Peter Byrne/PA)

The company, registered to an address in Shipdham, Norfolk, will appear at Chester Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on Friday, the HSE said.

Mr Barker, from Castleford, Mr Newall, from Bradford, and Mr Webb, from Northampton, died following the collapse which emergency services said at the time occurred at a new-build construction site.

The crane fell on to a house, although the occupants were not injured.