Family left desperate for answers after British man mysteriously died in Vietnam

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Family left desperate for answers after British man mysteriously died in Vietnam

By Press Association
Darren Blair died on holiday in Vietnam leaving his family desperate for answers (Family handout/PA)
Darren Blair died on holiday in Vietnam leaving his family desperate for answers (Family handout/PA)

The family of a “happy-go-lucky chappy” have been left desperate for answers after he mysteriously died on holiday in Vietnam.

Darren Blair’s family were told he had been found unresponsive after being asleep in a nightclub for six hours on September 26.

But the family were also told the 31-year-old was found unconscious outside the nightclub and his death certificate said he had bruises on his face.

Darren Blair death
Darren Blair (right) with his tour guide in Vietnam, where he was due to start work on a production of Disney on Ice (Family handout/PA)

Mr Blair’s mother Margaret Mills, 65, told the PA news agency: “He had a tour guide and the tour guide took him to get a drink and then apparently at 8.30 he said to Darren ‘you must go back to the hotel and get yourself washed up, you’re tired’.

“Then we heard a story that Darren had gone back out to meet somebody, a young girl or whatever. There have been different stories going around. We don’t know what to believe.

“We got another story saying he had been laying in the bar for six hours sleeping.

“The police told me they found him outside the bar and he was unconscious. It was two people that found him.

“They phoned the emergency services and that’s when they picked Darren up.”

Mr Blair was taken to the Viet Duc Hospital and he was pronounced dead on arrival, his mother added.

He had been on holiday before starting work on a production of Disney on Ice in Vietnam.

Ms Mills told PA: “He was the best son you could ever ask for. He was so loving. Nothing was too big for him. He was brilliant with everybody.

“He was a happy-go-lucky chappy. He was full of beans and laughter. He was fun. He was a good son I could not have asked for any more.

“He liked his sightseeing. He visited so many countries it’s unbelievable. We counted before he went (that) he had been to 44 countries. He had been all over.

“He loved what he was doing. He has lived his dream but that has been uncompleted.

“He was going to settle down and have kids. He spoke about things like that. He was looking forward to his future.”

Mr Blair had sent a photo of himself at a bar with his tour guide to his family just hours before his death.

His niece Jordan Gooderham, 19, said Mr Blair had been found “covered in bruises and has swelling on his face”.

She said: “We literally know nothing… All we know is that they have been covering something because we have been told four different stories.

“One of the stories was he was asleep for six hours on the sofa in a nightclub and that he was asleep and they kept checking on him and he was snoring.

“Then they checked on him again at 5 o’clock in the morning and he wasn’t breathing.

“They said he was in the club, dead, and then they said they found him unconscious outside the nightclub on his own.

“None of it is adding up. It’s like a suspicious murder. Something is not right.”

Mr Blair’s brother and sister are on their way to Vietnam to try and find out what happened to him.

A GoFundMe page has also raised over £22,000 to bring his body back to his family in Nottingham.

A spokesperson for the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office confirmed: “We are supporting the family of a British man who died in Vietnam and are in touch with the local authorities.”