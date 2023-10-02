Bristol fatal stabbing victim named as ‘kind-hearted, harmless’ Hubert Brown

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Bristol fatal stabbing victim named as ‘kind-hearted, harmless’ Hubert Brown

By Press Association
Hubert Brown, who was named as the man who died after he was stabbed in the St Pauls area of Bristol on Friday September 29 (Handout/PA)
Hubert Brown, who was named as the man who died after he was stabbed in the St Pauls area of Bristol on Friday September 29 (Handout/PA)

A “kind-hearted, harmless” black man who was fatally stabbed in what detectives are treating as a “race hate crime” has been named.

Hubert Brown, 61, from Easton, died after he was attacked in Grosvenor Road in the St Paul’s area of the city on Friday afternoon, Avon and Somerset Police said on Monday.

Christina Howell, 36, of Easton, has been charged with his murder and appeared at Bristol Magistrates’ Court for a brief preliminary hearing on Monday, the force added.

Mr Brown’s family, who are being supported by a specially trained liaison officer, paid tribute to his memory in a comment released via police on Monday.

In the joint statement, they said: “During this difficult time, our family is heartbroken and deeply saddened by the loss of Hubert, affectionately known as Isaac by many.

“He was a kind-hearted, harmless individual, it is truly devastating that his life ended in such a tragic manner.

“Accepting that he is no longer with us is incredibly challenging, and we are struggling to comprehend and come to terms with the circumstances surrounding his passing.

“Hubert was a beloved member of our community, and we want to express our heartfelt gratitude to those who went above and beyond to help him during that time, as well as to the police for their ongoing investigation.

“As a family, we are supporting one another through this trying period, finding solace in each other’s presence and shared memories.”

Howell was remanded in custody and her case is next due to be heard at Bristol Crown Court on Tuesday.