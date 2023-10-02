Four drivers facing jail after being found guilty over ‘stupid’ fatal road race

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Four drivers facing jail after being found guilty over ‘stupid’ fatal road race

By Press Association
Denii Reynolds (Family Handout/PA)
Denii Reynolds (Family Handout/PA)

Four motorists involved in a fatal high-speed race have been warned they face long jail terms after they were all found guilty of causing death by dangerous driving.

Jurors at Lincoln Crown Court were told Keelan Tuke, Josh Dobb, Keigan Launder and Riley Duncombe drove at “simply stupid” speeds on the A16 at Utterby, Lincolnshire, and were jointly responsible for killing 20-year-old Denii Reynolds.

Tuke, who was in the lead vehicle with Ms Reynolds as his front-seat passenger, told the court he had no memory of the crash and denied knowing whether his driving was dangerous or not.

The 21-year-old’s co-defendants all blamed Tuke for causing the crash by clipping a kerb in his Citroen C1 and hitting an oncoming Vauxhall Corsa, fatally injuring Ms Reynolds and leaving its driver with serious injuries.

Dobb, 21, Launder, 23, and Duncombe, 19, all stayed at the scene of the crash and called the emergency services on the night of October 26 2021.

Tuke, of Grafton Street, Grimsby; Duncombe, of Thesiger Walk, Grimsby; Launder, of Louth Road, Grimsby; and Dobb, of Hadleigh Road, Immingham, were found guilty on Monday.

As well as being unanimously convicted of causing death by dangerous driving, they were also found guilty of causing serious injury to the Corsa’s driver while they were driving dangerously.

Judge James House KC granted bail to all four defendants until a sentencing hearing on November 24.

He told them: “I am adjourning your case – that is to allow for the preparation of pre-sentence reports and also victim impact statements.

“A custodial sentence of some considerable length is inevitable in this case, but I will give them that time (on bail) to sort out their affairs.

“I grant you all bail on the same terms as before. You must understand that that is no indication as to the sort of sentence that I must impose.”

In the Crown’s closing speech to the jury last week, prosecutor Jeremy Janes said: “We say the four defendants were driving dangerously at the time of the collision and each defendant’s driving was a cause of the death.”

The defendants, who had met in Cleethorpes and then driven to Louth, were “racing and driving competitively” in a 50mph zone on the return journey, the court heard.

“In effect each was encouraging and egging on the dangerous driving of the others,” Mr Janes said. “All took the racing line through the corner immediately prior to the accident.”

Mr Janes said one of the defendants was “revving the nuts off” an 11-year-old van, and that the “simply stupid speeds” clearly showed the road was being used a race track.

Analysis by expert investigators found that at the time of the crash Tuke was driving at speeds between 75mph and 98mph – the latter being the fastest his car could travel, according to its manufacturer.

Dobb, who was driving a Ford Fiesta van, told the court he was not driving dangerously or even carelessly, claiming he had not exceeded 80mph.

Launder, at the wheel of a Mercedes A-Class, said he had not overtaken anyone and had not driven at excessive speeds

Duncombe, who had passed his driving test only a week beforehand, was driving a Ford Fiesta and also denied driving at dangerous speeds.