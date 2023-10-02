Donald Trump denounces case as ‘scam’ as civil fraud trial opens

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Donald Trump denounces case as ‘scam’ as civil fraud trial opens

By Press Association
Donald Trump arrives at New York Supreme Court (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Donald Trump arrives at New York Supreme Court (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

The fraud lawsuit that could cost Donald Trump control of some of his most prized properties has gone to trial, with New York state lawyers vowing to hold him accountable, while he denounced the case as a politically motivated “scam”.

The civil case, brought by New York attorney general Letitia James, accuses the business mogul-turned-politician and his company of deceiving banks, insurers and others by habitually misstating his wealth in financial statements.

“They were lying year after year after year,” Kevin Wallace, a lawyer in Ms James’s office, said in an opening statement as Trump sat at the defence table.

Donald Trump speaks to the media outside the New York Supreme Court
Donald Trump speaks to the media outside the New York Supreme Court (Seth Wenig/AP)

The former president looked straight ahead, arms crossed, facing away from the screen that showed details of Mr Wallace’s presentation.

Defence lawyer Christopher Kise, in his opening, said the financial statements were true, and suggested the proof was in Trump’s business career.

“He has made a fortune, literally, being right about real estate investments,” Mr Kise said.

Trump showed up voluntarily for the trial, with his control over Trump Tower and other major property holdings in jeopardy.

“This is a continuation of the single greatest witch hunt of all time,” the Republican said as he approached the courtroom, reiterating claims that Ms James, a Democrat, is trying to thwart his return to the White House.

Letitia James
New York attorney general Letitia James (Brittainy Newman/AP)

“It’s a scam. It’s a sham,” he said. He called the case “an attempt to hurt me in an election” and added: “I don’t think the people of this country are going to stand for it.”

Trump looked away from Ms James as he passed her on the way into court, with a disgusted look on his face. Meanwhile, his campaign immediately began fundraising off the appearance.

Judge Arthur Engoron has already ruled that Trump committed fraud in his business dealings. That ruling last week, if upheld on appeal, could force Trump to give up New York properties including Trump Tower, a Wall Street office building, golf courses and a suburban estate.

Trump has called it a “a corporate death penalty” and insisted the judge is unfair and out to get him.

It is a non-jury trial, so Judge Engoron will decide on six other claims in the lawsuit.

Donald Trump in court
Donald Trump in court (Seth Wenig/AP)

Ms James is seeking 250 million dollars (£206 million) in penalties and a ban on Trump doing business in New York.

Before the trial started on Monday, she reiterated her position that Trump for years engaged in “persistent and repeated fraud”.

“No matter how powerful you are, and no matter how much money you think you have, no one is above the law,” she said on her way into the courthouse.

In her office’s opening statement, Mr Wallace placed Trump at the centre of the alleged financial fudging: “Every estimate was determined by Mr Trump.”

Trump, the Republican front-runner in the 2024 presidential race, has denied wrongdoing. He says Ms James and the judge are undervaluing such assets as his Palm Beach resort, Mar-a-Lago, and that it did not matter what he put on his financial statements because they have a disclaimer that says they should not be trusted.

Trump is not expected to give evidence for several weeks.