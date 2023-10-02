Dorothy, 104, hoping for record as world’s oldest skydiver

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dorothy, 104, hoping for record as world’s oldest skydiver

By Press Association
Dorothy Hoffner, 104, becomes the oldest person in the world to skydive with tandem jumper Derek Baxter on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023, at Skydive Chicago in Ottawa, Ill. (Brian Cassella/Chicago Tribune via AP)
A 104-year-old woman is hoping to be confirmed as the oldest person to skydive after making a tandem jump and landing 13,500ft later at a US airport.

“Age is just a number,” Dorothy Hoffner told a cheering crowd moments after touching the ground at Skydive Chicago Airport in the Illinois town of Ottawa, the Chicago Tribune reported.

The record for oldest skydiver was set in May last year by 103-year-old Linnea Ingegard Larsson from Sweden, but Skydive Chicago is working to have Guinness World Records certify Ms Hoffner’s jump as a new record, WLS-TV reported.

Oldest Skydiver
Dorothy Hoffner walks out to the plane with tandem jumper Derek Baxter (Brian Cassella/Chicago Tribune/AP)

She first skydived when she was 100, and on Sunday she left her walking frame behind at the airport and was helped up the plane’s steps to join others waiting inside to skydive.

“Let’s go, let’s go, Geronimo!” Ms Hoffner said after she was finally seated.

When she first skydived she had had to be pushed out of the aircraft, but on Sunday, tethered to a US Parachute Association-certified instructor, Ms Hoffner insisted on leading the jump.

She looked calm and confident when the plane was aloft and its aft door opened to reveal crop fields far below, shortly before she shuffled to the edge and leaped into the air.

Oldest Skydiver
Dorothy Hoffner waves to the crowd at Skydive Chicago in Illinois (Brian Cassella/Chicago Tribune/AP)

The dive lasted seven minutes, and the plane beat Ms Hoffner to the ground after her parachute opened for a slow descent.

Finally, the wind pushed her white hair back as she clung to the harness draped over her narrow shoulders, picked up her legs as the ground neared and plopped on to a grassy area at the airport.

Friends rushed in to share congratulations, while someone brought over Ms Hoffner’s red walking frame. She rose quickly and a reporter asked her how it felt to be back on the ground.

Oldest Skydiver
Dorothy Hoffner comes in for landing (Brian Cassella/Chicago Tribune/AP)

“Wonderful,” she said. “But it was wonderful up there. The whole thing was delightful, wonderful, couldn’t have been better.”

Ms Hoffner’s mind quickly turned to the future and other challenges. The lifelong Chicago native, who will turn 105 in December, said she might take a ride in a hot-air balloon next.

“I’ve never been in one of those,” she added.