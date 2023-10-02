Two still missing after nightclub fire kills 13 in Spain

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Two still missing after nightclub fire kills 13 in Spain

By Press Association
(Bomberos/ayuntamiento de Murcia, via AP)
(Bomberos/ayuntamiento de Murcia, via AP)

Two people believed to have been in a Spanish nightclub where 13 others died in a fire are still missing and the club was operating without a permit, according to authorities in the southern city of Murcia.

The town hall’s announcement came after Francisco Jimenez, the central government’s official for the region, earlier said all the missing had been located and no more bodies had been found.

He later said there had been confusion in the figures for the missing.

Spain Nightclub Fire
Firefighters at the scene in the early hours of Sunday (Bomberos/Ayuntamiento de Murcia/AP)

Mr Jimenez said the dead included people from Spain, Colombia, Ecuador and Nicaragua.

It was not known how many people were in the club when the fire broke out at 6am on Sunday.

It was the deadliest nightclub blaze in Spain since 43 people were killed in Zaragoza in 1990.

On Monday, firefighters and police continued to assess damage before searching for clues to how the fire started.

Spain Nightclub Fire
Firefighters carry out a covered body on a stretcher (Alfonso Duran/AP)

The blaze started in one nightclub and spread to two others nearby, Spanish state news agency EFE said.

All the bodies were found in the first nightclub.

Twenty-four people were injured but none were taken hospital.

Murcia town hall reported that authorities had rejected permit renewals for two nightclubs and ordered them closed in 2022.

Spain Nightclub Fire
Relatives at the scene (Alfonso Duran/AP)

The city said it would investigate how the clubs had continued operating.

Representatives of the clubs denied on Spanish national television that they had been operating illegally.

The city council declared three days of mourning with flags flown at half-mast on public buildings.

A minute’s silence was held outside Murcia town hall at noon on Monday.