Teenager fatally stabbed pensioner after randomly walking into house, court told

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Teenager fatally stabbed pensioner after randomly walking into house, court told

By Press Association
Gerald Wickes was described as a ‘loving father, grandfather and great-grandfather’ by family following his death (Leicestershire Police/PA)
Gerald Wickes was described as a ‘loving father, grandfather and great-grandfather’ by family following his death (Leicestershire Police/PA)

A teenager fatally stabbed a pensioner through the heart after randomly walking into an unlocked house to carry out the attack, a court has heard.

Gerald Wickes, a 79-year-old great-grandfather, died from a single blow inflicted as he was visiting his ex-wife and son at a house in Queens Park Way, Eyres Monsell, Leicester, on February 22.

Prosecutors told a jury on Monday that then-17-year-old Daniel Rounce had walked into the unlocked house uninvited, stabbed Mr Wickes in front of his ex-wife and son and ran off within 90 seconds.

Rounce, now 18, is charged with murdering Mr Wickes, possessing a bladed article and assaulting an emergency worker, but is currently the subject of a trial of the act after being deemed unfit to stand conventional trial by reason of his mental health.

Opening proceedings at Leicester Crown Court, prosecutor Steven Bailey said: “The attacker walked in through an unlocked door, unannounced and uninvited.

“He walked into the room, he ignored their questions about what he was doing and he said very little, except words to the effect that he would decide what was going to happen next.

“The attacker pulled out from somewhere in his clothes a large orange knife and stabbed Mr Wickes in the chest, just once, but that was enough.

“The prosecution says that the attacker was Daniel Rounce.

“The prosecution says that the evidence will make you sure that Daniel Rounce did the acts complained of in this case.”

Mr Bailey told the jury of five men and seven women that the defendant had gone missing from his supported accommodation in Markfield, near Leicester, the previous day.

A man whom the prosecution says was Rounce seen on CCTV loitering in the Eyres Monsell area on the day of the attack wearing dark clothing and a motorcycle helmet and was seen passing Mr Wickes’ ex-wife as she walked home at around 4pm.

Over the course of around 45 minutes he was then seen walking past her home several times, before launching his “random attack”, Mr Bailey said.

Mr Wickes died around 30 minutes after the stabbing, despite the efforts of emergency services.

Mr Bailey said Rounce was arrested about six hours later elsewhere in Leicester, but “started to struggle and kick out” as he was detained, which led to him kicking an officer in the shin.

Mr Wickes’ DNA was found in blood on the back of Rounce’s glove, with police later recovering the knife believed to have been used in the attack after the defendant fled the scene.

The trial of the act is taking place at Leicester Crown Court (Lucy Bogustawski/PA)
The trial of the act is taking place at Leicester Crown Court (Lucy Bogustawski/PA)

Two bags of belongings – also seen on CCTV prior to the killing – were also found discarded, and contained a laptop that had Rounce’s thumbprint on the keyboard, and other items which tied him to the scene.

Rounce, of The Green, Markfield, near Leicester, was not present for the first day of proceedings.

A trial of the act – also known as a finding of fact, trial of the facts or a trial of the issue – is not to decide whether someone intended to commit an act or question a defendant’s state of mind but to decide if they physically did it.

While a defendant cannot be criminally convicted, the burden of proof for a jury remains beyond all reasonable doubt.

Jurors will not deliver a guilty or not guilty verdict, but will instead only determine if he physically did what he is accused of.

The trial continues.