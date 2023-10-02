Murder probe launched after teenager killed in north London stabbing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Murder probe launched after teenager killed in north London stabbing

By Press Association
Chief Superintendent Caroline Haines (middle) gave a statement at the scene on Monday (Victoria Jones/PA)
A murder investigation has been launched after a teenage boy was stabbed to death in north London.

The teenager was fatally injured late on Sunday evening in Kendal Gardens, Edmonton.

Police and ambulance crews were called at 11.27pm to the small residential street but the boy was pronounced dead at the scene.

Metropolitan Police officers at the scene of the stabbing
The victim’s family have been informed and will be supported by specialist officers.

The Metropolitan Police said no arrests had yet been made in the probe.

The adjoining street had been cordoned off on Monday, with residents checked as they entered and left.

Several police vehicles including a forensics van arrived at the scene.

In a statement at the scene, Chief Superintendent Caroline Haines, from the north area command unit, said: “I want to thank local people for their patience as police have continued to work throughout the night.

A sniffer dog searching near the scene of the incident
“They will continue to see a police presence in the area, today and in the coming days, and I encourage people in the community to speak to those officers if they have not already done so with any information or concerns that they wish to share.

“I want to say that my thoughts and most sincere sympathies are with the family and friends of the victim.”

She said “skilled and tenacious” detectives would be working “around the clock” to bring those responsible to justice.

The boy’s death comes amid renewed calls for action over teenage knife crime following the fatal stabbing of 15-year-old Elianne Andam as she went to school in Croydon.

Anyone with information about the Kendal Gardens stabbing can contact police on 101 quoting the reference 7767/01oct, or to remain anonymous contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.