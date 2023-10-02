Murder probe launched after teenager killed in north London stabbing

A murder investigation has been launched after a teenage boy was stabbed to death in north London.

The teenager was fatally injured late on Sunday evening in Kendal Gardens, Edmonton.

Police and ambulance crews were called at 11.27pm to the small residential street but the boy was pronounced dead at the scene.

Metropolitan Police officers at the scene of the stabbing (Victoria Jones/PA)

The victim’s family have been informed and will be supported by specialist officers.

The Metropolitan Police said no arrests had yet been made in the probe.

The adjoining street had been cordoned off on Monday, with residents checked as they entered and left.

Several police vehicles including a forensics van arrived at the scene.

In a statement at the scene, Chief Superintendent Caroline Haines, from the north area command unit, said: “I want to thank local people for their patience as police have continued to work throughout the night.

A sniffer dog searching near the scene of the incident (Victoria Jones/PA)

“They will continue to see a police presence in the area, today and in the coming days, and I encourage people in the community to speak to those officers if they have not already done so with any information or concerns that they wish to share.

“I want to say that my thoughts and most sincere sympathies are with the family and friends of the victim.”

She said “skilled and tenacious” detectives would be working “around the clock” to bring those responsible to justice.

The boy’s death comes amid renewed calls for action over teenage knife crime following the fatal stabbing of 15-year-old Elianne Andam as she went to school in Croydon.

Anyone with information about the Kendal Gardens stabbing can contact police on 101 quoting the reference 7767/01oct, or to remain anonymous contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.