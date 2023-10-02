UUP leader ‘pessimistic’ over imminent Stormont assembly return

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
UUP leader ‘pessimistic’ over imminent Stormont assembly return

By Press Association
UUP leader Doug Beattie said he is ‘pessimistic’ about the return of the Stormont assembly (Liam McBurney/PA)
UUP leader Doug Beattie has expressed pessimism about the likelihood of the Stormont assembly being restored this year.

The assembly has been collapsed for more than a year amid DUP protest action over post-Brexit trading arrangements.

Earlier this year, the UK re-entered negotiations with the EU and agreed the Windsor Framework to address some of the unionists’ concerns around the Northern Ireland Protocol.

However, DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has said some issues remain and is in communication with the UK Government over this.

Mr Beattie attended the Conservative Party conference on Monday and challenged Sir Jeffrey over his stance.

“The Government is going to operate this regardless, what are you going to do to stop it, what are you going to do to help the people of Northern Ireland?” he told the BBC.

“What is the plan? And if the plan is nothing but to complain and say ‘stay out’, well, there is no plan whatsoever.

“The reality right now is that this conference here isn’t talking about Northern Ireland, this conference isn’t focused on the Windsor Framework, this conference is looking at how do we improve the whole of the UK’s standing globally.

“What we need to do in Northern Ireland is make Northern Ireland work by making Northern Ireland a working part of our United Kingdom.”

Asked about the prospect of the Stormont assembly returning this autumn, Mr Beattie said he is “as pessimistic as I have ever been”.

“I have tried to be optimistic but I’m as pessimistic now as I have been been, the Government isn’t talking to us, we don’t know what is on offer,” he said.

“I have a meeting with the Secretary of State (Chris Heaton-Harris) later on and I’ll put some questions to him, but the reality is we haven’t been in the room as part of these negotiations.

“The DUP have, Jeffrey Donaldson has, it’ll be up to them to show courage and that leadership to say we need to start working for the people of Northern Ireland while at the same time challenging the issues of the Windsor Framework.

“The UK Government is moving on, if we are unionists and we believe in the whole of the United Kingdom, we need to be a functioning part of it.

“I get a lot of grief for my stance, but I’m as strong a unionist as anybody. I think our protections within the union can be found within the Belfast Agreement, and that means being in Stormont.”