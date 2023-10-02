Donaldson says he will not ‘bow to threats’ amid warning of loyalist protests

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Donaldson says he will not ‘bow to threats’ amid warning of loyalist protests

By Press Association
DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said his party was the main unionist voice at Westminster (Liam McBurney/PA)
DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has insisted he will not bow to “pressure, threats or blackmail” in response to a letter which said that his party’s return to Stormont could lead to mass loyalist street protests.

Sir Jeffrey said “anyone who thinks that they can exert influence on policy or intimidate our party by making such threats is sadly mistaken”.

It follows a letter sent by loyalist activist Jamie Bryson to unionist leaders on behalf of Unionist Voice Policy Studies.

In the letter, Mr Bryson argues against the DUP returning to Stormont following the implementation of key elements of the Windsor Framework.

Jamie Bryson warned that loyalist protests would follow any return by the DUP to Stormont while the Northern Ireland Protocol remained (Liam McBurney/PA)

The DUP has been blocking powersharing for more than a year in protest at the internal UK trade barriers created by Brexit’s Northern Ireland Protocol.

The party says the framework deal struck by the EU and the UK to reform the protocol does not sufficiently address its concerns and has made clear it will not accept a return to devolution until the Government provides further assurances, by way of legislation, over Northern Ireland’s place in the UK internal market.

Talks between the DUP and the Government have been ongoing over the summer.

One of the main parts of the framework – the green/red lane system for the movement of goods – became operational at Northern Ireland ports on Sunday.

In his letter, Mr Bryson stated: “The unionist base, according to all polls, stands firmly behind unionism’s principled stand – (Northern Ireland) protocol or power sharing, never both.

“A surrendering on these issues by returning to Stormont would – in our analysis – ignite significant instability, and without any doubt precipitate a return to mass street protests.

“It would, in our view, also be the case that a significant swathe of grassroots unionism/loyalism would actively electorally campaign against any unionist who had opted for the role to collaborator and implementer in the subjugation and suspension of the union.”

In his strongly worded response, seen by the PA news agency, Sir Jeffrey said his party is the “main voice of unionism in our sovereign Parliament”.

Stormont
The DUP has been boycotting the Stormont powersharing institutions (Liam McBurney/PA)

He added: “We believe in devolution and are working to ensure that the local institutions are restored on the basis that they are able to command the support of unionists as well as nationalists on a sustainable long-term basis.

“With the unanimous support of our party officers the Democratic Unionist Party has spelt out its position in relation to the unacceptable nature of the Northern Ireland Protocol and we have taken resolute political action to bring the EU back to the negotiating table. Many said that was unachievable.

“The Windsor Framework represents progress in relation to certain aspects of trade within the United Kingdom and its internal market, but there is more work to do.

“We remain engaged in discussions with His Majesty’s Government about the further wide-ranging changes required to restore Northern Ireland’s place within the United Kingdom.”

The DUP leader added: “In the end, having already listened to what others have to say, the Democratic Unionist Party will carefully consider any final Government response to the issues we have articulated and will take its own counsel and decisions based upon what we believe to be in the best interests of Northern Ireland, and its people, whether they agree with us or not or vote for us.

“We will not bow to pressure, threats or blackmail, regardless of what source it comes from.

“Anyone who thinks that they can exert influence on policy or intimidate our party by making such threats is sadly mistaken and misunderstands who we are or where we have come from.

“The Democratic Unionist Party’s overriding objective is to make Northern Ireland work, to be prosperous and to thrive as a valued part of the United Kingdom.

“In addition to our opposition to the protocol, building prosperity and stability are key to securing the union in a Northern Ireland that is changing and where unionism must broaden its appeal if the union is to be protected for the longer term.

“Legislation alone will not protect the union if we lose the battle for the hearts and minds of the people of Northern Ireland.

“Under the principle of consent, it is their votes that will ultimately determine our future as part of the United Kingdom.”