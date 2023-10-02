Take care of privacy rules when monitoring staff, watchdog warns employers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Take care of privacy rules when monitoring staff, watchdog warns employers

By Press Association
Employers should be careful to stay on the right side of the law, the ICO said (Joe Giddens/PA)
Employers should be careful to stay on the right side of the law, the ICO said (Joe Giddens/PA)

The information watchdog has warned employers that it will take action if their monitoring of employees oversteps the line.

The Information Commissioner’s Office said that monitoring of employees must be “necessary, proportionate and respect the rights and freedoms of workers”.

Employers must ensure that staff know the nature, extent and the reasons that they are being monitored.

Staff must also be told about any monitoring in a way that is easy for them to understand, the ICO said.

“While data protection law does not prevent monitoring, our guidance is clear that it must be necessary, proportionate and respect the rights and freedoms of workers,” said Emily Keaney, deputy commissioner of regulatory policy.

“We will take action if we believe people’s privacy is being threatened.”

Any monitoring must have a clearly defined purpose, the ICO said, and use “the least intrusive means” to monitor employees.

It comes as a poll by Survation for the ICO showed that just under one fifth (19%) of people think that an employer has monitored them.

The survey of 1,012 adults between August 1 and 3 also found that 70% of people would find it intrusive to be monitored by their employer in any way.

Around a fifth (21%) said that it would not be intrusive in any way.

“Our research shows that monitoring at work is a real cause for concern, particularly with the rise of flexible working – nobody wants to feel like their privacy is at risk, especially in their own home,” Ms Keaney said.

“If not conducted lawfully, monitoring can have a negative impact on an employee’s wellbeing and worsen the power dynamics that already exist in the workplace.

“We want people to be aware of their rights under data protection law and empower them to both identify and challenge intrusive practices at work.

“We are urging all organisations to consider both their legal obligations and their workers’ rights before any monitoring is implemented.”