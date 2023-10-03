Paralympians among those receiving royal accolades at Windsor Castle

Four Paralympians will be among those set to receive royal accolades at Windsor Castle on Tuesday.

Lora Fachie and her husband Neil, who are both visually impaired, will receive OBEs for services to cycling.

The couple were among the last to be given the prestigious accolade by the late Queen after they both won gold medals at the Tokyo Paralympics.

At the time Mr Fachie said he and his wife felt humbled and incredibly lucky to be made OBEs at the same time.

Mr Fachie was made an MBE in 2013 while his wife was made an MBE in 2017.

Wheelchair tennis players Gordon Reid, who won gold at the Rio Paralympics in 2016, will also receive the prestigious honour alongside his opponent in that game Alfie Hewett.

The doubles partners were made OBEs in the King’s Birthday Honours this summer for services to the sport.

Following the list’s publication Mr Reid tweeted: “An honour to receive an OBE in HM The King’s Birthday Honours List. Congratulations to all the recipients, special mention to my teammate Alfie Hewett.”

Mr Hewett posted: “Excited to share the news that I’ve received an OBE in HM The King’s Birthday Honours List.

“It’s a real honour and a special feeling not only for me but also for everyone close who’s been on this journey.”

Former levelling up secretary Sir Simon Clarke will be away from the Conservative Party conference to receive his knighthood at Windsor.

He was knighted in Boris Johnson’s resignation honours list earlier this year.

He tweeted at the time: “I am immensely proud to have been awarded a knighthood by His Majesty in Boris Johnson’s resignation honours list.

“It was a huge privilege to serve in Boris’s Cabinet – but my first and greatest privilege is to serve as MP for my home constituency.”