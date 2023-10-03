Paralympians among those receiving royal accolades at Windsor Castle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Paralympians among those receiving royal accolades at Windsor Castle

By Press Association
Neil and Lora Fachie (Jane Barlow/PA)
Neil and Lora Fachie (Jane Barlow/PA)

Four Paralympians will be among those set to receive royal accolades at Windsor Castle on Tuesday.

Lora Fachie and her husband Neil, who are both visually impaired, will receive OBEs for services to cycling.

The couple were among the last to be given the prestigious accolade by the late Queen after they both won gold medals at the Tokyo Paralympics.

At the time Mr Fachie said he and his wife felt humbled and incredibly lucky to be made OBEs at the same time.

Mr Fachie was made an MBE in 2013 while his wife was made an MBE in 2017.

Wheelchair tennis players Gordon Reid, who won gold at the Rio Paralympics in 2016, will also receive the prestigious honour alongside his opponent in that game Alfie Hewett.

The doubles partners were made OBEs in the King’s Birthday Honours this summer for services to the sport.

Following the list’s publication Mr Reid tweeted: “An honour to receive an OBE in HM The King’s Birthday Honours List. Congratulations to all the recipients, special mention to my teammate Alfie Hewett.”

Mr Hewett posted: “Excited to share the news that I’ve received an OBE in HM The King’s Birthday Honours List.

“It’s a real honour and a special feeling not only for me but also for everyone close who’s been on this journey.”

Former levelling up secretary Sir Simon Clarke will be away from the Conservative Party conference to receive his knighthood at Windsor.

He was knighted in Boris Johnson’s resignation honours list earlier this year.

He tweeted at the time: “I am immensely proud to have been awarded a knighthood by His Majesty in Boris Johnson’s resignation honours list.

“It was a huge privilege to serve in Boris’s Cabinet – but my first and greatest privilege is to serve as MP for my home constituency.”