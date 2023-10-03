Seattle’s defence dismantles the New York Giants as Seahawks win 24-3 By Press Association October 3 2023, 5.46am Share Seattle’s defence dismantles the New York Giants as Seahawks win 24-3 Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/news/uk-world/4772591/seattles-defence-dismantles-the-new-york-giants-as-seahawks-win-24-3/ Copy Link New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones fumbles the ball as he is tackled by Seattle Seahawks defensive end Mario Edwards Jr (Adam Hunger/AP) Seattle claimed their third-straight victory in dominant fashion as the Seahawks’ defence monstered the New York Giants en route to a 24-3 win. The Seahawks sacked Giants quarterback Daniel Jones 10 times and came away with two interceptions, including a 97-yard pick six to rookie Devon Witherspoon. The visitors opened the scoring at the end of the first quarter, Geno Smith finding DK Metcalf in the end zone on a six-yard reception. Bobby Wagner racks up the @Seahawks' 6th sack of the night!📺: #SEAvsNYG on ESPN/ABC📱: Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/3ctCY8GbRh pic.twitter.com/PxpBi0sSrf— NFL (@NFL) October 3, 2023 New York were able to cut the gap through a 55-yard field goal from Graham Gano. But the Giants’ offence was no match for Seattle’s defence and did not look like scoring again from there. Seattle found the end zone again just before half-time and Witherspoon’s third-quarter score ultimately sealed the 21-point victory.