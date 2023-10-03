Donald Trump returning to court as trial into business practices continues

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Donald Trump returning to court as trial into business practices continues

By Press Association
Donald Trump said he could be back to watch proceedings during the trial’s second day (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)
An accountant who prepared Donald Trump’s financial statements for years is expected to return to the witness box for a second day in a trial over the former US president’s business practices.

Mr Trump, who spent a full day on Monday as an angry spectator at the civil trial, has said he will be back at the defence table.

“See you in Court on Tuesday morning!” Mr Trump posted on his Truth Social platform.

Courtroom sketch shows former Donald Trump, left, seated at the defence table next to his lawyer Christopher Kise
The trial is the culmination of a lawsuit in which attorney general Letitia James, a Democrat, has accused Mr Trump of deceiving banks, insurers and others for years by giving them papers that misstated the value of his assets.

Judge Arthur Engoron already delivered an early victory to Ms James, ruling that Mr Trump committed fraud by exaggerating the size of his penthouse at Trump Tower, claiming his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida was worth as much as 739 million US dollars (£612 million), and putting similar oversized valuations on office towers, golf courses and other assets.

The non-jury trial concerns six remaining claims in the lawsuit, and how much Mr Trump might owe in penalties. Ms James is seeking 250 million dollars (£207 million) and a ban on Mr Trump doing business in New York. The judge has already ruled that some of Mr Trump’s limited liability companies should be dissolved as punishment.

During the trial’s first day, Kevin Wallace, a lawyer for the attorney general, told the judge that Mr Trump and his company had lied “year after year after year” in his financial statements to make him look richer than he really was.

New York attorney general Letitia James leaves the courtroom at the end of day one of evidence during the civil business fraud trial
Mr Trump’s lawyers said the statements were legitimate representations of the worth of unique luxury properties, made even more valuable because of their association with Mr Trump. “That is not fraud. That is real estate,” lawyer Alina Habba said.

After staying away from a previous trial, in which his company and one of his top executives was convicted of tax fraud, Mr Trump spent hours sitting in court watching Monday’s opening statements, emerging several times to tell reporters that the trial was “a sham” intended to hurt his election prospects.

Visibly angry for much of the day, Mr Trump left claiming he had scored a victory, pointing to comments that he viewed as the judge coming around to the defence view that most of the allegations in the lawsuit are barred by the state’s statute of limitations.

After the first witness, Mazars LLP partner Donald Bender, gave evidence at length about Mr Trump’s 2011 financial statement, Judge Engoron questioned whether it might have been a waste of his time, because any fraud in the document would be beyond the legal time limit.

Mr Wallace promised to link it to a more recent loan agreement, but Mr Trump took the judge’s remarks as an “outstanding” development for him.

Mr Bender’s evidence is to resume on Tuesday. The trial is expected to last into December.