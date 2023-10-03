AstraZeneca settles heartburn drug legal claims for £352m

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
AstraZeneca settles heartburn drug legal claims for £352m

By Press Association
Drugs giant AstraZeneca has agreed to settle a raft of legal claims over its heartburn treatments for 425 million US dollars (£352 million).

The FTSE 100 listed firm said the agreements will resolve the claims relating to its Nexium and Prilosec drugs that were still pending in the District Court of New Jersey and the Superior Courts in Delaware and New Jersey.

But Astra said it “continues to believe these claims are without merit and admits no wrongdoing in the settlement agreement”.

“These settlements avoid continued costly litigation and allow the company to move forward with its purpose of delivering life changing medicines to millions of patients around the world,” it added.

It is still facing a trial for one remaining case in the US District Court for the Middle District of Louisiana, which is scheduled for April 15 next year.

Nexium and Prilosec are among a group of drugs known as proton pump inhibitors, which work by binding to and inhibiting the acid pumps of a particular type of cells in the lining of the stomach wall to stop the production of acid.

But these proton pump inhibitors have also been linked to kidney failure, liver damage and bone problems.

The legal claims in the US have alleged that these potential side effects were known to the drug companies that manufactured them.

FTSE 100 rival GSK has also faced legal woes over its discontinued heartburn drug Zantac, which was alleged to be linked to cancer.

GSK said in June that it had settled a lawsuit relating to Zantac – known chemically as ranitidine – and that an upcoming legal trial was cancelled, although it stressed that it did not admit liability.

The drug was owned by GSK but distribution was halted and it was recalled in 2019 after regulators raised concerns that the product contained potential cancer-causing impurities.

GSK said the claims were “meritless” and that scientific evidence from 11 studies showed there was no cancer risk in the drug, nevertheless it has faced a series of lawsuits.