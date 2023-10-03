US Congressman back at work after armed carjacking in Washington DC

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
US Congressman back at work after armed carjacking in Washington DC

By Press Association
Henry Cuellar was about a mile from the US Capitol when the incident happened (AP/Eric Gay, File)
Henry Cuellar was about a mile from the US Capitol when the incident happened (AP/Eric Gay, File)

US representative Henry Cuellar is back at work after being carjacked on Monday night by three armed attackers less than a mile from the Capitol in Washington DC.

Mr Cuellar, from Texas, said he was “good” and even joked about the frightening experience. He said the robbers “came out of nowhere, and they pointed guns at me”.

“I looked at one with a gun, another with a gun, and I felt one behind me,” he said. “They said they wanted my car, and I said, ‘Sure’. You got to keep calm under those situations, and they took off.”

His chief of staff Jacob Hochberg released a statement on Monday night saying: “As Congressman Cuellar was parking his car this evening, three armed assailants approached the Congressman and stole his vehicle. Luckily, he was not harmed and is working with local law enforcement.”

It was the second assault on a member of Congress in the District of Columbia this year. In February, Democrat Angie Craig was assaulted in her apartment building, suffering bruises but escaping serious injury. Her chief of staff said the attack did not appear to have been politically motivated.

Mr Cuellar thanked the US Capitol Police and the Metropolitan Police Department for their work, saying the “message is very simple: you’ve got to support law enforcement”.

He said the attackers were masked but he could see they were young.

“They recovered the car, they recovered everything, but what really got me upset is they took my sushi,” he joked.

Mr Cuellar spoke to reporters after attending a meeting with fellow Democratic members of the House of Representatives. Colleague Brad Schneider said Mr Cuellar was acknowledged by colleagues during that meeting, saying “we’re all grateful that he is safe”.

“It could have been so much worse,” Mr Schneider said. “We just pray for him.”

US Capitol Police issued a statement saying officers were working to find the carjackers and were being assisted by the Metropolitan Police Department and the FBI. The statement said Mr Cuellar’s car, a white Toyota crossover, was found abandoned and crime scene technicians were processing the scene.

“We have a number of leads,” Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger said. “Our investigators are focused, determined and working around the clock.”