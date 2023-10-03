Housing association apologises after delay in dealing with damp and mice

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Housing association apologises after delay in dealing with damp and mice

By Press Association
The Housing Ombudsman said there were multiple missed opportunities to resolve issues for tenants but instead they were left living with significant disrepair for a prolonged period (Alamy/PA)
A housing association which apologised after a 66-year-old woman had water coming into her bedroom for over a year while a man had to wait 18 months for a mice infestation to be dealt with is reviewing its handling of thousands of other cases.

The Housing Ombudsman awarded the west London residents a combined total of around £8,000 in compensation after “multiple missed opportunities” by A2Dominion Group to address failings meant they were “living with significant disrepair for a prolonged period”.

The ombudsman’s investigations have prompted a review by the housing association of 5,000 previous cases and how they were handled.

The woman, who had long-term health problems, reported water coming through the light fitting in her bedroom and plaster crumbling due to the amount of damp, making the room uninhabitable.

The man, whose age was not given, had to wait almost 16 months for damp and mould caused by a leak in the roof to be fixed – despite a contractor telling the housing provider that the home was not fit to live in for 10 of those months, the ombudsman said.

The man, who had complex needs with mental health concerns, also endured a wait of a year and a half for a mice infestation in his home to be addressed, despite a contractor reporting the resident was “living in bad conditions” and the kitchen needed to “come out” as the units had rotted, the ombudsman added.

A2Dominion Group said it had created a dedicated damp and mould team in 2022 which has reviewed around 5,000 previous cases, and acknowledged that there are “a number of cases from a few years ago that have led to very poor outcomes for customers”.

Of the two cases looked at by the ombudsman, the housing association said: “We would like to offer our sincere apologies to both of our residents for the problems they experienced with damp, mould and repairs in their homes, and we acknowledge the distress this inevitably caused them. The safety of our customers remains our number one priority.”

They admitted to “significant delays in our response in terms of repairs carried out, communications with our customers and in the way we escalated their issues”, and that they had initially offered insufficient compensation to cover the distress and inconvenience caused by lack of repairs.

Housing Ombudsman Richard Blakeway said the cases saw residents with health conditions “let down by their landlord”.

He added: “The impact of these disrepair issues would be hard for any household to handle but makes it even more serious when there is a health condition involved.

“There were multiple missed opportunities to resolve these issues but these were lost which resulted in the residents living with significant disrepair for a prolonged period.”

He warned it is likely there will be more damp and mould reported as winter approaches and said landlords should undertake the ombudsman’s recommended self-assessment in order to improve their response.

Mr Blakeway branded it “simply unacceptable” for landlords not to be aware of their residents’ vulnerabilities or to know about them but not take them into account.