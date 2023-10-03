Fire crews work through night after lightning triggers blast at recycling plant

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fire crews work through night after lightning triggers blast at recycling plant

By Press Association
A large fire was caused by a lightning strike which broke out at a processing facility in Oxfordshire on Monday evening (PA/Stuart Reid)
A large fire was caused by a lightning strike which broke out at a processing facility in Oxfordshire on Monday evening (PA/Stuart Reid)

Firefighters worked through the night after a lightning strike caused an explosion at a food waste recycling plant in Oxfordshire.

A tank at the Severn Trent Green Power facility just off the A40 in Cassington, near Yarnton, was hit shortly after 7.15pm on Monday.

Videos on social media showed a large fireball erupt and the sky in the area pulsing an orange colour.

No-one was injured in the incident.

Jack Frowde, 34, from Oxford, who works at Oxford University, said he was in his kitchen “when the whole room lit up with a brilliant white light, then followed by a huge crack which sounded like really heavy thunder”.

He added: “I looked out of the kitchen window and it was as if the sky was pulsating orange.

“I ran to the back to capture the orange glow as it faded after about 20 seconds.”

Stuart Hosking, in his 50s, from Oxford, an AI business director and former contestant on Big Brother, said: “We were pretty close. I thought it was the sun setting, until I saw the flickering and smoke.

“The lights flickered in the house then a flash, then a rumble like thunder, but a single bang.”

Severn Trent Green Power, a waste management company, confirmed a digester tank was struck by lightning which “caused an explosion in our biogas tanks”.

The company said it was working with the emergency services to make sure the site is safe.

Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue Service said 40 firefighters attended the scene after they were called at 7.17pm.

Three of the five digester tanks at the scene were damaged during the incident.

A spokesperson for the fire service added: “Firefighters have been there all night and remain in attendance.

“However there are now two appliances and a hydraulic platform on the scene compared to the six crews and other support vehicles at the height of the incident yesterday evening.

“The fire is under control and did not spread.”

Oxford incident
Stuart Hosking said he thought the explosion was the sun setting, until he saw the smoke (PA/@Stuartbigbro2)

Thames Valley Police said the A40 had been closed between Wolvercote and Eynsham but the road has since reopened.

The force previously urged residents to stay home and shut windows and doors.

A Severn Trent Green Power has urged people to stay away from its site on Tuesday.

A spokesperson said: “We’d like to thank the emergency services for their work overnight to contain and lead the incident at Cassington, where our plant was struck by lightning.

“Keeping our teams and the local community safe has been of paramount importance and we are relieved that no-one has been hurt.

“We will continue to work with the emergency services who are still on site as we assess the damage and while the fire is under control, we urge people not to come to the site today.”