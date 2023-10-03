Woman to appear in court later this month accused of fatal stabbing

A woman will appear in court later this month accused of fatally stabbing a “kind-hearted, harmless” black man.

Christina Howell, 36, is charged with murdering Hubert Brown, 61, who died in an alleged incident in the St Paul’s area of Bristol on the afternoon of September 29.

The defendant, of Easton, did not attend the short administrative hearing at Bristol Crown Court before Judge William Hart.

Kenneth Bell, prosecuting, told the court Mr Brown suffered a single stab wound to the neck during the alleged incident.

A plea and trial preparation hearing was fixed for October 30.

No application for bail was made and the defendant was remanded into custody.

Avon and Somerset Police said they were treating the death of Mr Brown, from Easton, as a “race hate crime”.

In a statement, his family said: “During this difficult time, our family is heartbroken and deeply saddened by the loss of Hubert, affectionately known as Isaac by many.

“He was a kind-hearted, harmless individual, it is truly devastating that his life ended in such a tragic manner.

“Accepting that he is no longer with us is incredibly challenging, and we are struggling to comprehend and come to terms with the circumstances surrounding his passing.

“Hubert was a beloved member of our community, and we want to express our heartfelt gratitude to those who went above and beyond to help him during that time, as well as to the police for their ongoing investigation.

“As a family, we are supporting one another through this trying period, finding solace in each other’s presence and shared memories.”