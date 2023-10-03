Pocket watch ‘used by naval officer at Battle of Trafalgar’ set for auction

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Pocket watch ‘used by naval officer at Battle of Trafalgar’ set for auction

By Press Association
Hansons militaria expert Matt Crowson said a note offers a fascinating insight into the watch’s history (Hansons Auctioneers/PA)
Hansons militaria expert Matt Crowson said a note offers a fascinating insight into the watch’s history (Hansons Auctioneers/PA)

A pocket watch believed to have been used by a naval officer during the Battle of Trafalgar in 1805 is to go under the hammer at auction.

The 235-year-old silver watch was discovered alongside a handwritten note from 1897, penned by its 19th-century owner, James H Waters.

The note revealed the watch had belonged to his great-grandfather, Captain Charles Bennett, who had served on “the Tonnant at Trafalgar”.

The George III silver pair case pocket watch is being offered at auction (Hansons Auctioneers/PA)

The history of the watch was discovered when it was taken for valuation at Hansons Auctioneers’ Derbyshire saleroom by a Nottinghamshire collector who bought it around 20 years ago.

It is being offered in Hansons’ October 6 fine art auction with a guide price of £400 to £500.

Matt Crowson, Hansons’ militaria expert, said the handwritten note offered a fascinating insight into the watch’s history.

He said: “The note mentioned a seal which is attached to the watch chain. It was given to Bennett by a French officer serving on a ship called Algesiras.

“Bennett and members of his crew seized Algesiras during the Battle of Trafalgar – that makes it highly probable Bennett carried this watch with him through the battle.

“According to historical accounts, HMS Tonnant, originally a French naval vessel known as Le Tonnant until captured by the Royal Navy at the Battle of the Nile in 1798, played a crucial role at Trafalgar.

“During the battle, HMS Tonnant engaged in fierce combat with French 74-gun flagship Algesiras. After a collision between the vessels, the French attempted to board the Tonnant but they were repelled by British firepower.”

The watch was hallmarked for London in 1788 and adorned with a chain and fob seal (Hansons Auctioneers/PA)

Mr Crowson said that Rear Admiral Magon, the French vessel’s commander, was killed during this “intense” engagement.

He added: “With the British gaining the upper hand, Lieutenant Charles Bennett led a boarding party of 50 men from the Tonnant, seizing control of the Algesiras.

“They took 270 French officers and men as prisoners below deck. However, with the Algesiras severely damaged and drifting away from the British fleet, the British sailors found themselves in a perilous situation.

“Realising they lacked the manpower to both guard the numerous French prisoners and repair the masts, Lt Bennett made a difficult decision. He ordered the hatches to be opened, releasing the French prisoners. The French quickly overpowered the British sailors and regained control of the vessel.

“Lt Bennett faced a stark choice – resist the French’s claim on the ship, likely resulting in his men’s demise, or co-operate and help save the vessel, sparing their lives.

“Bennett chose the latter option, working alongside the French to reassemble three of the masts. This allowed the ship to sail to Cadiz.

“While official records confirm Bennett as the 3rd Officer on HMS Tonnant during Trafalgar, the handwritten note referred to him as ‘Captain’, suggesting a promotion that likely occurred post-Trafalgar.”