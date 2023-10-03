People flee major Bangkok shopping centre after hearing ‘gunshots’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
People flee major Bangkok shopping centre after hearing ‘gunshots’

By Press Association
Ambulances outside the Siam Paragon shopping centre in Bangkok (AP Photo/Tian Macleod Ji)
Ambulances outside the Siam Paragon shopping centre in Bangkok (AP Photo/Tian Macleod Ji)

Hundreds of people have fled a major shopping centre in Thailand’s capital Bangkok after what sounded like gunshots were heard inside.

It was not immediately clear if shots had been fired, though police said there were injuries and some frightened shoppers were still sheltering inside the Siam Paragon shopping centre.

The incident prompted authorities to shut access to the nearby Siam elevated train stop, preventing commuters from exiting the transit station, as the evening rush hour began and intense rain fell in the city, according to an Associated Press journalist at the scene.

Emergency services could be seen entering the shopping centre as sirens wailed outside.

People fleeing from the shopping centre
People fleeing from the shopping centre (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)

Police spokesman Archayon Kraithong said officers in the area had been ordered to secure the scene, and that he would provide details as soon as possible.

He did not provide details on casualties, but police said on their official Facebook page that there were injuries.

Witnesses said crowds of people left the building, one of several shopping centres in the area popular with tourists and Thais alike.

Chinese tourist Liu Shiying told the AP that she saw people running and saying someone had opened fire. She said she heard gunshots and an alarm ringing out and that the lights in the shopping centre went out.

“We’re temporarily hiding. Who dares to go out?” she said while taking cover. She was later able to leave.

Multiple videos uploaded to social media showed people running out of the building. The public broadcaster Thai PBS said several gunshot-like sounds were heard, but had no other details.

Shopping centre officials could not immediately be reached for comment.

The incident happened days before Thais were planning to mark the one-year anniversary on October 6 of a gun and knife attack at a rural daycare centre that killed 36 people, most of them infants.

Gun violence is not uncommon in Thailand, though mass shootings are rare.