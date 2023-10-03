Boy, 16, fatally stabbed near home named by police

A 16-year-old boy who was stabbed to death near his home has been named by police.

Taye Faik died after he was injured just before 11.30pm on Sunday in Kendal Gardens, Edmonton, north London.

The Evening Standard reported that he was attacked by a pair of masked men.

Detective Chief Inspector Joanna Yorke who is leading the investigation into his murder said: “This is a tragic incident in which another young person has lost their life on the streets of London.

Taye Faik, 16, who was fatally stabbed on Sunday in north London (Metropolitan Police/PA)

“We are in the early stages and are currently working on a number of lines of enquiry in what is a fast-moving investigation.

“We are urgently appealing for anyone who may have any information about this incident to contact us.

“We are particularly keen to hear from anyone who may have any footage including CCTV or dashcam of the incident or the local vicinity around the time of the attack.”

A post mortem examination is due to take place on Wednesday.

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting the reference 7767/01oct, or to remain anonymous contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.