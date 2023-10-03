William and Kate arrive in Cardiff to meet members of Windrush generation

The Prince and Princess of Wales have arrived in Cardiff to meet members of the Windrush generation and celebrate the work of diverse community groups in the area.

William and Kate were greeted by cheering schoolchildren when they arrived at Grange Pavilion close to the city centre for an event marking the start of Black History Month.

The couple will meet members from the Windrush Cymru Elders, Black History Cymru 365 and the Minority Ethnic Youth Forum for Wales and hear about the contribution of the Windrush generation to the Welsh community.

They will also learn about how young minority ethnic residents are creating positive change in Wales.

The Prince and Princess of Wales arrive for a visit to the Grange Pavilion in Cardiff (Jacob King/PA)

The Grange Pavilion is a partnership project between Grange Pavilion Project, Grangetown Community Action, Cardiff University and Cardiff Council which saw the organisations redevelop a previously vacant bowls pavilion into a community facility.

The space now offers a community cafe, employment and training opportunities and has become a key meeting place for some of the groups the prince and princess will meet.

Later the couple will also visit a local school to hear about the extensive range of opportunities it offers pupils in the curriculum and the work it has been doing around the Windrush generation.