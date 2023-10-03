William and Kate arrive in Cardiff to meet members of Windrush generation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
William and Kate arrive in Cardiff to meet members of Windrush generation

By Press Association
The Princess of Wales meets schoolchildren during a visit to the Grange Pavilion in Cardiff (Jacob King/PA)
The Prince and Princess of Wales have arrived in Cardiff to meet members of the Windrush generation and celebrate the work of diverse community groups in the area.

William and Kate were greeted by cheering schoolchildren when they arrived at Grange Pavilion close to the city centre for an event marking the start of Black History Month.

The couple will meet members from the Windrush Cymru Elders, Black History Cymru 365 and the Minority Ethnic Youth Forum for Wales and hear about the contribution of the Windrush generation to the Welsh community.

They will also learn about how young minority ethnic residents are creating positive change in Wales.

Royal visit to Cardiff
The Prince and Princess of Wales arrive for a visit to the Grange Pavilion in Cardiff (Jacob King/PA)

The Grange Pavilion is a partnership project between Grange Pavilion Project, Grangetown Community Action, Cardiff University and Cardiff Council which saw the organisations redevelop a previously vacant bowls pavilion into a community facility.

The space now offers a community cafe, employment and training opportunities and has become a key meeting place for some of the groups the prince and princess will meet.

Later the couple will also visit a local school to hear about the extensive range of opportunities it offers pupils in the curriculum and the work it has been doing around the Windrush generation.