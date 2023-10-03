Third of greenwashing companies also linked to social washing, new data shows

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Third of greenwashing companies also linked to social washing, new data shows

By Press Association
New research suggests greenwashing has seen significant growth in the past 12 months (Alamy/PA)
New research suggests greenwashing has seen significant growth in the past 12 months (Alamy/PA)

Almost a third of companies worldwide linked to greenwashing also have a record of social washing, new data shows.

The figures, from the world’s largest ESG data science company RepRisk, suggest corporate greenwashing and social washing are often connected.

Social washing is a term used for when companies make misleading claims around their social impact, including issues like discrimination, human rights and employment conditions.

The new data, released on Tuesday, found that 31% of public companies linked to greenwashing from September 2018 to September 2023 have also social washed – a proportion which increases for UK companies at 39% and for US companies at 44%.

It also found that 55% of greenwashing risk incidents globally have a social component.

The most common social washing issue in both the UK and US is human rights abuses and corporate complicity, which accounts for 26% and 25% of each nation’s incidents respectively, according to the data.

Diversity is also a key issue, with 18% of social washing incidents in the US and 11% in the UK linked to either social discrimination or discrimination in employment – compared to 11% in the UK.

Overall, greenwashing incidents have accelerated globally this year, particularly in Europe and the Americas as well as the banking and financial services sectors.

In the past 12 months, the banking and financial services sectors saw a 70% increase in the number of climate-related greenwashing incidents, the figures show.

More than 50% of these climate-specific greenwashing risk incidents either mentioned fossil fuels or linked a financial institution to an oil and gas company.

Dr Philipp Aeby, chief executive and co-founder of RepRisk, said: “The expectation of competitive advantage derived from an image of sustainability has opened the door to green and social washing.

“A lack of accountability around a rapidly evolving landscape of corporate sustainability has helped keep this door open for a long time.

“Despite this, in recent years symbolic sustainability has backfired for many as the media, public, and regulators criticize unfounded claims.

“Banks, asset managers, investors, and other market participants need transparent data on adverse impacts to assess a company’s true business conduct and mitigate green and social washing risk in their portfolios and supply chains.”

RepRisk uses Artificial Intelligence alongside human intelligence to analyse publicly available information from around the world and identify material risks from businesses’ conduct.

The firm said it identifies greenwashing through the intersection of misleading communication and an environmental issue such as local pollution or impacts on landscapes, ecosystems and biodiversity.