TikTok trials advert-free paid subscription plan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

TikTok trials advert-free paid subscription plan

By Press Association
TikTok regularly trials new features to gather feedback from users (Alamy/PA)
TikTok regularly trials new features to gather feedback from users (Alamy/PA)

TikTok is trialling a new paid subscription service for people who do not want to see adverts on the video-sharing platform.

The social media giant is offering the service as part of a limited test in one market outside of the US. It did not specify exactly where it is.

Some users of the app have been offered the ad-free subscription plan for a monthly fee of 4.99 US dollars (£4.13), as first reported by Android Authority.

It is currently free to use TikTok and people are shown personalised adverts based on their activity on the platform and data from third parties, if tracking is enabled on their device.

Brands or creators can pay for adverts to appear alongside regular content on users’ feeds.

Introducing a paid subscription would follow in the footsteps of rival social media platforms such as X, formerly Twitter, and YouTube which offer fewer or no adverts for a monthly fee.

Ofcom report
Rival social media platforms such as X, formerly Twitter, and YouTube already offer fewer or no adverts for a monthly fee (Yui Mok/PA)

TikTok regularly trials new features to gather feedback from its users which do not always end up as permanent products on the platform.

TikTok, which is owned by Chinese firm ByteDance, faces ongoing scrutiny from regulators around the world over concerns China’s government could access data on individual users.

The company has long said it does not share data with China.

As part of its ongoing response to the data privacy concerns, it confirmed last month that its first European data centre was operational in Ireland.

The centre in Dublin is the first of three in the continent to be built and will house data from TikTok users from across the European Economic Area, the UK and Switzerland.