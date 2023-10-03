‘Unseasonably warm weather’ could make UK as hot as Ibiza at weekend

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Unseasonably warm weather’ could make UK as hot as Ibiza at weekend

By Press Association
Temperatures could reach 26C in some parts of the UK at the weekend (James Manning/PA)
Parts of the UK could be as hot as Ibiza as “unseasonably warm weather” is expected at the weekend.

The south of England could match temperatures at European holiday destinations such as Athens (25C) and be hotter than Barcelona, where the Met Office has predicted 24C temperatures.

Temperatures could hit 26C in some places in the South East, making it as hot as Ibiza this weekend, according to the forecaster.

The Met Office has predicted ‘unseasonably warm temperatures’ for October (James Manning/PA)

The hottest temperature recorded in the UK in October was on October 1 2011 in Gravesend, where temperatures reached 29.9C.

Met Office spokesperson Stephen Dixon said: “An unseasonably warm spell is likely for those in the south of the UK as we head towards the weekend.”

He added: “That being said in the next couple of days there are periods of rain moving in from the west on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

“There is some rain around as we move through the working week, perhaps those furthest south in England escaping some of those showers…

“In the South East over the weekend we could be getting up to 25 degrees Celsius, possibly touching 26 in some spots, and feeling relatively pleasant in that sunshine through the weekend in the south with some good spells of sunshine likely as well.”

Temperatures could reach 26C in the south-east of England, the Met Office has said (Jonathan Brady/PA)

The forecaster added that the north of England and parts of Northern Ireland could also see temperatures in the high teens.

The average October temperature for the UK is 13C, according to the Met Office.

Provisional figures show last month was the UK’s joint warmest September on record.

The average mean temperature across the country was 15.2C, equalling the previous record set in 2006 – something that would have been “practically impossible” without human-led climate change, the Met Office said.

It means five of the top 10 warmest Septembers have taken place this century.

A heatwave affected much of the UK early in the month, with temperatures peaking at 33.2C at Kew Gardens in London on September 9 – the hottest day of the year.