Spring trial for Elianne Andam murder accused

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Spring trial for Elianne Andam murder accused

By Press Association
Elianne Andam (Family handout/Met Police/PA)
Elianne Andam (Family handout/Met Police/PA)

A 17-year-old boy accused of repeatedly stabbing 15-year-old Elianne Andam in a “brutal” attack will face a murder trial in the spring, a court has heard.

The youth, who cannot be identified because of his age, is alleged to have killed Elianne as she made her way to school in Croydon, south London.

Elianne had met up with two female friends last Wednesday morning before she was fatally attacked.

It is claimed her attacker wearing a mask and gloves had removed a large knife from his waistband and stabbed Elianne repeatedly.

The scene in Croydon
Elianne Andam was attacked in Wellesley Road, Croydon (James Manning/PA)

As he fled the scene, others attempted to administer first aid but Elianne could not be saved.

Multiple stab wounds were identified in a special post-mortem examination.

The defendant was arrested in New Addington at 9.45am the same day.

Prosecutor Alison Morgan KC said: “It was, the prosecution allege, a brutal attack.”

On Monday, the 17-year-old defendant appeared at the Old Bailey charged with murder and having a knife.

He wore a black sweater and grey jogging bottoms and sat between officers in the dock.

Judge Mark Lucraft KC set a plea hearing for December 19 and a provisional trial from April 29.

He said the case would be heard at the Old Bailey most likely before Judge Richard Marks KC.

The defendant was remanded into youth detention accommodation.

Members of Elianne’s family sat in the well of the court during the half-hour long hearing.

Previously, they have said in a statement: “We as a family are struggling to comprehend this painful tragedy that has happened to our beautiful daughter and beloved sister Elianne. Our hearts are broken.

“Elianne was a beautiful person inside and out who loved Jesus. She was intelligent, thoughtful, kind and had a bright future ahead. It is our request that you keep our cherished daughter Elianne and our family in your thoughts and prayers.”

Elianne was the 15th teenage victim of homicide in London so far this year.