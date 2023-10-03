Met Police officer raped two women he met on nights out, court hears

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Met Police officer raped two women he met on nights out, court hears

By Press Association
Metropolitan Police officer Rupert Edwards has denied raping two women (Elizabeth Cook/PA)
Metropolitan Police officer Rupert Edwards has denied raping two women (Elizabeth Cook/PA)

A serving Metropolitan Police officer raped two women in 11 days after meeting them in bars while off duty, a court has heard.

Suspended Pc Rupert Edwards, 30, is alleged to have raped one woman in Epsom, Surrey, on August 26 2022 and the other in Lambeth, south London, on September 5 2022, Inner London Crown Court heard on Tuesday.

Edwards, from Ashtead, Surrey, denies attacking the complainants, who are in their 20s and 30s.

Prosecutor Robert Brown said the first complainant met Edwards on a night-out and later danced with him, before “kissing the defendant, who she found attractive” at a bar.

They later got a cab back to her home and had consensual sex “at least once, possibly twice”, Mr Brown said.

The complainant claims she later told him: “I can’t go again” but the defendant pulled her leg up and initiated further sexual intercourse, Mr Brown said.

Pc Rupert Edwards court case
Metropolitan Police officer Rupert Edwards (glasses) leaves Inner London Crown Court, where he is charged with two counts of rape (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

The prosecutor said she did not consent to this and the defendant knew that, but “carried on regardless”.

He said the woman slept until noon the next day, at which point Edwards left.

She then “tried to put the incident out of her mind and get on with her life”, before it was later reported to police in November 2022.

A video of her police interview in December 2022 was played to jurors, in which she appeared tearful as she recounted the alleged rape.

She said: “I was saying to myself in my head: ‘I’m being raped right now,’ but it’s like I froze. I just couldn’t do or say anything else (after saying “I can’t go again”), so I just let it happen.”

The woman later added: “He didn’t say anything at this point but in my mind I thought: ‘Well, I’ve said it now, I should only have to say once.’”

Mr Brown said the second count of rape on the indictment relates to another woman who was interviewed by police on September 6, 2022.

She said she had met Edwards on a night-out and recalled kissing him before they took a taxi back to her home, jurors heard.

Mr Brown said the woman recalls engaging in consensual sex with him at the address, but said she “told him from the outset there could be no intercourse” because they did not have any condoms.

The woman said Edwards agreed to this but that she was later awoken when he raped her, jurors heard.

Mr Brown said she challenged him on what he was doing, and Edwards then apologised and left.

He added: “She says she was angry and confused because he had told her he was a police officer and so she sent him a text (at 4.51am) thanking him for destroying her faith in the justice system.”

She then called 999 and reported the incident to the police, he said.

The officer, attached to the South West Basic Command Unit, was then arrested on suspicion of raping her in September 2022, and was bailed and suspended from duty.

He was taken to a police station and interviewed under caution, and, in a prepared statement, he denied the allegation, Mr Brown said.

On December 8 2022, he was further arrested on suspicion of raping the first complainant and charged the following day.

He was taken to the same police station, interviewed under caution and denied the allegation, Mr Brown said.

Mr Brown said that in a prepared statement given to police Edwards claimed that all sexual activity with the first claimant was consensual and at no point did she indicate that she was not consenting.

He said Edwards told police the second complainant never said that she did not want sexual intercourse without contraception, and that they had engaged in consensual sexual activity.

The trial continues.