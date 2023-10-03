William and Kate meet Windrush veterans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
William and Kate meet Windrush veterans

By Press Association
The Prince and Princess of Wales during a visit to the Grange Pavilion in Cardiff (Geoff Caddick/PA)
The Prince of Wales hugged his was way round a room of Windrush veterans as he celebrated the Caribbeans who helped rebuild postwar Britain – but drew the line at kissing.

William was joined by wife Kate for his visit to Cardiff to meet the elderly group and Windrush descendants, after he promised a community leader he would make the trip which marked the start of Black History Month.

The future king was hugged numerous times at the Grange Pavilion community centre by some of the guests and after the final embrace, he quipped: “No kissing, I draw the line at kissing.”

The couple received a boisterous welcome from their host, Professor Uzo Iwobi, founder of the African Community Centre Wales and Race Council Cymru, and their invited guests who included members from Windrush Cymru Elders and Black History Cymru 365.

William and Kate meet schoolchildren
The Prince and Princess of Wales meet schoolchildren during a visit to the Grange Pavilion in Cardiff (Jacob King/PA)

Later, when the guests posed for a group photograph, William laughed with Kate as they moved to a back row and ushered the Windrush veterans forward, but the room erupted when William joked: “Who’s pinching my bottom?”

And the couple showed off their table tennis skills when they joined members of the Grange Pavilion Youth Forum for a game of table tennis.

William had promised Prof Iwobi he would travel to Cardiff and meet the elders, after she insisted the prince visit when he made her a CBE earlier this year, for services to race equality and championing diversity and cohesion.

Kate laughs
Kate and William met members of the Windrush Cymru Elders, Black History Cymru 365, and the Ethnic Minority Youth Forum for Wales (Jacob King/PA)

Prof Iwobi, who received a hug from William for her efforts organising the day, said: “Today he saw me and said: ‘I promised you, and I keep my word.’ It was just so heart-meltingly beautiful for our elders to hold the hand of the future King.”

Karen Lucock, 65, received a hug from William and recounting it later she laughed and said: “I said, ‘Please can I have a hug?’ He said, ‘Yes you can.’ I was surprised because he hugged me for quite a while. I am in a bit of shock!”

Her friend Yvonne Howard-Bunt did not want to miss out and when she asked: “Can I have one of what she has just had?” And the prince agreed.

The prince and princess quizzed the Windrush group about their experiences and Kate heard about the discrimination one woman faced from the parents of her playmates.

Royal visit to Cardiff
The royal couple heard about the contribution the Windrush generation has had on the Welsh community (Geoff Caddick/PA)

Val Radway, 69, who came to Newport, Wales, from Jamaica as an 11-year-old schoolgirl to join her parents described how she arrived in winter on a Thursday and started school the following Monday.

Kate asked about the changes she had seen over the decades and the 69-year-old said: “I told her the story of how, when I was playing with the other kids, because I was black their mothers would come out and call them inside.

“That’s how it was then but now the grandchildren of the Windrush generation and the grandchildren of white families can play together.”