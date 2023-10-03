Fingerprint on ransom note leads police to missing girl and kidnap suspect

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fingerprint on ransom note leads police to missing girl and kidnap suspect

By Press Association
Craig N Ross Jr (Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office via AP)
Craig N Ross Jr (Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office via AP)

A fingerprint on a ransom note has led police in the US to a kidnapping suspect’s camper van where a missing nine-year-old girl was found hidden in a cabinet.

The two-day search in in New York state was sparked by the disappearance of Charlotte Sena during a family camping trip, officials said.

Craig Nelson Ross Jr, 46, was arrested on Monday at the camper parked at his mother’s house, state governor Kathy Hochul announced at a news conference late on Monday.

Ross was arraigned overnight in town court in Milton, New York, on a charge of first-degree kidnapping, state police announced on Tuesday. More charges are expected.

Kathy Hochul
Kathy Hochul (Alamy/PA)

He was being held without bail at the Saratoga County Correctional Facility.

“We are thrilled that she is home and we understand that the outcome is not what every family gets,” the girl’s family said in a statement, WRGB in Albany reported.

The family added “a huge thank you to the FBI, the New York State police, all of the agencies that were mobilised, all of the families, friends, community, neighbours and hundreds of volunteers who supported us and worked tirelessly to bring Charlotte home”.

Charlotte vanished while riding her bike on Saturday at Moreau Lake State Park, a heavily wooded area 35 miles north of Albany.

State police issued an alert on Sunday because “it was quite possible that an abduction had taken place”, Lieutenant Colonel Richard Mazzone said.

About 400 people took part in the search for Charlotte, including forest rangers, police officers and firefighters.

The girl’s family pleaded with the public for help in finding her, including providing any tips to the state police.

Missing Girl
Police during the search at Moreau Lake State Park (Michael Hill/AP)

“We just want her returned safely like any parent would,” the family said in a statement earlier on Monday. “No tip is too small, please call if you know anything at all.”

Ms Hochul said Charlotte’s family remained at the campground while police watched the family’s home.

The officers saw someone drop a note in the post box at 4.20am on Monday, the governor said. State police pulled fingerprints off the note and the second one matched Ross, who was in a database from a 1999 driving under the influence case.

Law enforcement agents linked Ross to the property owned by his mother, where they found him in the camper, Ms Hochul said.

“After some resistance, the suspect was taken into custody and immediately the little girl was found in a cabinet,” she added.

“She knew she was being rescued. She knew that she was in safe hands.”