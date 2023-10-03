Father of baby Indi Gregory ‘will do whatever it takes’ in treatment fight

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Father of baby Indi Gregory ‘will do whatever it takes’ in treatment fight

By Press Association
Seven-month-old Indi Gregory has mitochondrial disease (Family handout/PA)
Seven-month-old Indi Gregory has mitochondrial disease (Family handout/PA)

The father of a “gravely ill” seven-month-old has said he will do “whatever it takes” amid a High Court battle over her treatment.

Indi Gregory was born with a mitochondrial disease – a genetic condition that saps energy from the body’s cells – and was put on full life support last month.

Lawyers for Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust have since asked a High Court judge to rule that it is not in her best interests for critical care to continue, including ventilation.

Emma Sutton KC, for the trust, told the court on Tuesday: “The situation remains that she is unstable and gravely ill.

“From the clinical position, Indi is sadly deteriorating. The clear evidence of those caring for her is that Indi is in pain.”

However, Indi’s parents, Dean Gregory and Claire Staniforth, want her treatment to continue, saying she is responsive to them and has deteriorated due to an infection.

In a statement following the preliminary hearing in London, Mr Gregory said Indi is “clearly comforted” when cuddled by her parents.

He said: “Indi has been in hospital all her young life, and she has had ups and downs, but during the good times she has been on a normal ward, able to breathe by herself and babble happily.”

Indi Gregory court case
Dean Gregory is expected to give evidence at the hearing on Monday (Victoria Jones/PA)

Mr Gregory continued: “Our daughter responds to us, and on her good days she is babbling, making noises, moving all her limbs.

“She can definitely experience happiness. She cries like a normal baby. We know she is disabled, but you don’t just let disabled people die. We just want to give her a chance.”

He added: “I and we as a family are prepared to do whatever it takes to fight for the life of our beautiful daughter, Indi.”

Lawyers for Mr Gregory made bids on Tuesday for new experts to look at Indi’s case, including a cardiologist.

The court heard that as well as the “devastating” mitochondrial disease, the seven-month-old also has a heart defect and progressive brain damage.

However, Mr Justice Peel refused most of the requests, allowing one expert provided they can be found and report by Friday afternoon.

He said: “All of this must be exceptionally painful for the parents,” adding the pair “dearly want to achieve the very best for their daughter”.

The judge continued: “They wish to do everything they can for her. However, there may be hard decisions for them to make in light of the medical condition.

“The entirety of the medical evidence is unanimous. There is, in reality, no medical evidence on the contrary provided by the parents.

“This is an example of parents who, understandably, hope someone somewhere will alight upon an alternative to the present clinical trajectory.”

Mr Justice Peel continued: “On the evidence before me, Indi is suffering. The court needs to get to the bottom of it.”

A further hearing in Indi’s case is expected to be heard on Monday, with Mr Gregory expected to give evidence.