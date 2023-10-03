Judge deals Donald Trump a setback over fraud trial evidence

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Judge deals Donald Trump a setback over fraud trial evidence

By Press Association
Former president Donald Trump (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, POOL)
Former president Donald Trump (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, POOL)

A judge has indicated he is not embracing Donald Trump’s view that most claims in his civil business fraud trial are too old for court, as the defence had hoped for after the trial’s first day.

With Trump voluntarily in court for a second day, Judge Arthur Engoron set the record straight about a comment the ex-president had claimed as an important victory at the trial in New York.

Judge Engoron had suggested on Monday that evidence about Trump’s 2011 financial statement might be beyond the legal time limit applicable to New York attorney general Letitia James’s lawsuit, which alleges that Trump and his business chronically lied about his wealth on financial statements given to banks, insurers and others.

Justice Arthur Engoron
Justice Arthur Engoron (Shannon Stapleton/AP)

The relevant statute of limitations bars claims related to activities before a date in 2014, and Trump’s legal team has argued that the time limit cuts off most of the case.

Judge Engoron said on Tuesday that “statutes of limitations bar claims, not evidence” and that in the trial’s early stage, he is inclined to give both sides leeway to connect older evidence to claims in the lawsuit.

“I want to emphasise: this trial is not an opportunity to relitigate what I have already decided,” Judge Engoron said. He ruled last week that all the claims were allowable under the statute of limitations.

A lawyer for Ms James’s office, Kevin Wallace, went on to suggest he was using the 2011 document to show that Trump’s financial statements were prepared in the same manner — giving him and his company the final say over the valuations that appeared — for at least a decade.

New York attorney general Letitia James
New York attorney general Letitia James (Seth Wenig/AP)

After Monday’s sometimes fiery opening statements, Tuesday’s court action centred on the more plodding task of going through years of Trump’s financial documents. An accountant who prepared his financial statements for years was giving evidence for a second day.

Trump denies any wrongdoing. The former president and current 2024 Republican front-runner claims that Ms James, a Democrat, is wielding the justice system as a political weapon to hobble his ongoing campaign.

Trump spent a full day on Monday as an angry spectator at the civil trial, using the waiting cameras in a courthouse hallway as a microphone for political messaging and his defence. His tone was more subdued as he arrived on Tuesday, but his message was no less emphatic.

He said during a court break that he thought the trial was “going very well”, adding that people “might reach different conclusions” about his financial position if they had more information.

“This case should be dismissed. This is not a case,” he said.

Trump Fraud Lawsuit
Donald Trump in court in New York (Dave Sanders/AP)

Ms James had already scored an early victory when Judge Engoron, a Democrat, ruled last week that Trump committed fraud by exaggerating the size of his penthouse at Trump Tower, claiming his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida was worth as much as 739 million dollars (£612 million) and putting similar oversized valuations on office towers, golf courses and other assets.

The non-jury trial concerns six remaining claims in the lawsuit and how much Trump might owe in penalties.

Ms James is seeking 250 million dollars (£207 million) and a ban on Trump doing business in New York. The judge has already ruled that some of Trump’s companies should be dissolved as punishment.

Trump’s lawyers said the financial statements were legitimate representations of the worth of unique luxury properties, made even more valuable because of their association with him.

The trial is expected to last into December.