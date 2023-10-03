Donald Trump demands Republicans cancel remaining presidential primary debates

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Donald Trump demands Republicans cancel remaining presidential primary debates

By Press Association
Donald Trump (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, POOL)
Donald Trump’s campaign is calling on the Republican National Committee to cancel all remaining presidential primary debates, saying the party must “refocus its manpower” on defeating Joe Biden next year.

In a statement late on Monday, senior Trump advisers also repeated debunked falsehoods about election fraud, claiming without evidence that Democrats are working to steal the 2024 election.

He has maintained that the 2020 election was stolen, despite multiple legal cases, investigations and his own attorney general finding no fraud.

In their statement, senior campaign advisers Susie Wiles and Chris LaCivita say the November debate in Miami and all future debates should be cancelled.

“Anything less, along with other reasons not to cancel, are an admission to the grassroots that their concerns about voter integrity are not taken seriously and national Republicans are more concerned about helping Joe Biden than ensuring a safe and secure election,” they said.

The former president and front-runner for the Republican nomination has skipped the first two debates — with several rivals attacking him for not attending — and said he would not participate in the future.

He is in court this week in New York for a civil fraud trial accusing him of inflating the value of his businesses, a case he has argued is politically motivated.

A spokesman for Florida governor Ron DeSantis rejected the Trump campaign statement about cancelling debates, saying the country “needs a president who will fight for them anywhere, in any forum”.

Mr DeSantis accused Mr Trump in the second debate of not wanting to defend his record on the national debt.

Ron DeSantis, centre, during a Republican presidential primary debate
Ron DeSantis, centre, during a Republican presidential primary debate (Mark J Terrill/AP)

“Donald Trump should defend his record to the American people and debate Ron DeSantis on their vision and specific plans to stop American decline and restore our country,” said spokesman Bryan Griffin. “But Trump knows he can’t defend his record, and he isn’t the fighter he was in 2016.”

RNC chairwoman Ronna McDaniel declined to answer a question last week about Mr Trump’s call to end the debates during a call with reporters on the launch of the committee’s Bank Your Vote initiative in New York.

The programme, which the Republican party is implementing in states across the US, encourages Republicans to participate in early and mail-in voting — a practice Democrats have embraced but some Republicans, including Mr Trump, have criticised.

Ms McDaniel also brushed off Mr Trump’s continued scepticism of early voting, even after he recorded a video to promote the Bank Your Vote initiative.

“I think we have to take those fights on, but also understand that once it gets to game day, the rules that are on the field are what we need to play by and President Trump is all in on that,” she said.