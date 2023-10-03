A quarter of middle-aged women in the UK ‘fit but fat’ – researchers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
A quarter of middle-aged women in the UK ‘fit but fat’ – researchers

By Press Association
Around 27% of women aged 40 to 50 are ‘fat but fit’, according to the study (Chris Radburn/PA)
Almost one in 10 middle-aged men and more than a quarter of middle-aged women in the UK are “fit but fat”, researchers have said, as they called for more to be done to help people reduce their weight.

Academics said that there are large regional differences over levels of “metabolically healthy obesity”, which could be down to different diets or other lifestyle factors as well as ethnic and genetic differences.

People who are “fit but fat” are considered to be obese by their body mass index (BMI) score but have none of the complications associated with obesity including abnormal blood sugar levels; high cholesterol; high blood pressures; type 2 diabetes or other signs of heart disease.

The UK has similar levels seen in Sweden, Norway and Germany, experts said.

The highest proportion of metabolically healthy obesity is observed in France and other Mediterranean countries such as Italy and Israel, experts told the the Annual Meeting of the European Association for the Study of Diabetes.

One study shows that 8% of men and 27% of women in the UK aged between 40 and 50 are living with “metabolically healthy obesity”.

Asked how many people in the UK are affected, Professor Matthias Bluher, of the University of Leipzig and Helmholtz Centre Munich in Germany, said: “The (UK) is very similar to situation Sweden, Norway and Germany.

“There are populations in Micronesia or Asian populations where it is down to 2-5% only.

“Some populations may be, despite large amounts of adipose tissue, better protected against comorbidities and Caucasian populations belong to those.”

Prof Bluher said that healthy obesity is seen in a number of premenopausal women.

It comes as Prof Bluher called for better weight management programmes for people who fit the profile.

He pointed to previous work which suggests people who are “healthy obese” have a higher risk of coronary heart disease, cerebrovascular disease and heart failure compared to their in a normal weight range.

“There will always be people living with obesity who seem to be protected against obesity-related cardiometabolic diseases,” he told the conference.

“The concept that metabolically healthy obesity affected people may not benefit from weight loss strategies has been challenged by recent data.

“A timely and personalised treatment of obesity should also be recommended to people living with healthier obesity.”