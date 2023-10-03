Man arrested after Sunderland dog attack

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Man arrested after Sunderland dog attack

By Press Association
A man in his 50s was seriously injured in a dog attack on Maple Terrace in Shiney Row (Tom Wilkinson/PA)
A man in his 50s was seriously injured in a dog attack on Maple Terrace in Shiney Row (Tom Wilkinson/PA)

A man has been arrested after another man was seriously injured in a dog in Sunderland, Northumbria Police said.

The force said it received a report of an attack at an address in Maple Terrace in Shiney Row, Sunderland, at around 6.55pm.

A man in his 50s was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The force said a 44-year-old man was arrested in connection with the incident and remains in custody, while the dog was “destroyed at the scene to ensure the safety of the public”.

A second dog was also seized from the address as a precaution, police said.

Northumbria Police have assured the public there is no wider risk to the community.

Officers will remain in the area to offer reassurance to the community at this time.

Police have urged people not to speculate online about the dogs or the attack while enquiries are ongoing, including on social media.

They have not confirmed what breed of dog was destroyed or seized.

The latest attack comes as the Government looks to ban American XL bully dogs in response to a series of attacks.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak promised to ban the breed in September under the Dangerous Dogs Act by the end of the year.

An official spokesman for Mr Rishi said a “transition period” would be introduced, with details likely to follow a consultation on the plan.

Owners could face a requirement to neuter their dogs and muzzle them in public, the Government’s chief vet has suggested.

Police activity on Maple Terrace in Shiney Row
Police activity on Maple Terrace in Shiney Row (Tom Wilkinson/PA)

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said in September: “We will need to safely manage the existing population of these dogs. Exactly what that looks like will be a topic for the consultation.

“And there will need to be some sort of transition period.”

Early in September, a 60-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possessing a dog dangerously out of control after two men and an 11-year-old girl were injured by an XL bully crossbreed in Birmingham.

In a separate incident Ian Price, a 52-year-old from Staffordshire, died in hospital after being attacked by two XL bullies.

Police cordons remained in place at Maple Terrace overnight.

A large police presence was at the scene on Wednesday morning, with officers stationed in Maple Terrace and neighbouring Lowerson Avenue.

Around half of Maple Terrace was cordoned off at the side of the street which overlooks a grassy area popular with dog walkers.

One man said he had heard about the attack, and that a window had been broken during the incident.

But he did not remember seeing any XL bullies in the area.

He said: “There’s dogs all over here.”