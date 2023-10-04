Ukrainian tourists among 21 killed after bus crashes in Venice

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Ukrainian tourists among 21 killed after bus crashes in Venice

By Press Association
Several people, including Ukrainian tourists, died in the crash (Slow Press/LiveMedia/LaPresse via AP)
Several people, including Ukrainian tourists, died in the crash (Slow Press/LiveMedia/LaPresse via AP)

Twenty-one people have died and at least 15 were injured in a fiery bus crash in a borough of Venice, Italy, across the lagoon from its historic centre.

Firefighters and other emergency responders worked into the night trying to extract bodies and extinguish the flames.

The victims included at least four Ukrainians and a German citizen, according to Venice prefecture.

Injured people, including five in a serious condition, included French, Spanish and Croatian nationals, local officials said.

At least two of the dead were children, Venice prefect Michele Di Bari said, adding that many of the people involved in the accident were “young”.

The bus was carrying foreign tourists when it fell from an elevated street on Tuesday in Mestre en route to a camping site near the community of Marghera, a Venice official said.

Bus crash scene
The incident took place on Wednesday near Venice’s historic centre (AP)

The Italian driver, Alberto Rizzotto, was killed in the crash. Venice prosecutors are investigating if he felt ill while he was driving. He was an experienced driver, Venice city councillor Renato Boraso said.

Mauro Luongo, commander of the Venice firefighters team, said: “The people in the bus found themselves surrounded by flames.

“The scene we found was terrible. It took about one hour to extract some of the bodies.”

Italy Bus Crash scene
Emergency services work at the scene (Slow Press/LiveMedia/LaPresse via AP)

Venice mayor Luigi Brugnaro wrote on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, that the crash scene was “apocalyptic” and declared the city in a state of mourning.

Four of the injured were in a serious condition following the accident, which happened on the mainland just 3.7 miles north-west of the old city of Venice, said Mr Boraso. Two of the dead were children, another official said.

The injured were transferred to five different hospitals in the region.

According to local media, the bus fell a few feet before crashing close to Mestre’s railway tracks, where it caught fire.

Bus crash scene
Italian firefighters work at the scene of the passenger bus accident in Mestre (AP)

The Veneto region governor, Luca Zaia, told RAI state television that the cause of the accident was still unclear.

“This is an important tragedy, but it’s difficult to understand how it happened,” he said. “The bus was new and electric, and that street wasn’t particularly problematic.”

In 2017, 16 people on a bus carrying Hungarian students died in an accident near the northern city of Verona. And in 2013, 40 people were killed in one of Italy’s worst vehicle accidents when a bus plunged off a viaduct close to the southern city of Avellino.