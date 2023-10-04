Murder investigation launched after fatal ‘XL bully’ attack

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Murder investigation launched after fatal ‘XL bully’ attack

By Press Association
Police activity on Maple Terrace in Shiney Row near Sunderland where a man died after a dog attack (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Police activity on Maple Terrace in Shiney Row near Sunderland where a man died after a dog attack (Owen Humphreys/PA)

A murder investigation has begun after a man was savaged by what police believe was an XL bully.

Residents in Shiney Row, Sunderland, said they saw paramedics working on the man’s badly injured throat after the attack in Maple Terrace at around 6.55pm on Tuesday.

Northumbria Police said the dead man was 54 and he died despite the efforts of hospital medics to save his life.

A 44-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and following the man’s death, he was re-arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody.

The dog was shot by police at the scene “to ensure the safety of the public”, the force said.

“While further assessment will be carried out, officers believe the dog to be an XL bully breed,” the force added.

Linda Blyth, who lives in Maple Terrace, said she saw paramedics working on the injured man’s neck. The attack happened on grassy area behind her home, she said.

Police responded in large numbers and officers told residents to go inside.

Sunderland dog attack
Police on Maple Terrace in Shiney Row near Sunderland where a man died after a dog attack on Tuesday evening (Owen Humphreys/PA)

She told the PA news agency: “We were told ‘go in, shut your doors’ and then I heard the gun shot.”

The dog was shot in the owner’s yard.

“I don’t know what set the dog off, everyone is speculating,” she said.

Speaking of the paramedics, she said: “It was awful to see, you don’t expect it on your doorstep.”

She said she could hear their heart monitor beeping as the man was stretchered past.

A friend of hers had just visited the XL bully that lunchtime and told her: “It’s soft as clarts.”

A local dog owner, who asked not to be named, frequently saw two XL bullies being walked in the area.

He saw the man’s throat had been injured.

He said: “I heard a girl screaming for the police, saying the man was dying.

“The man got put in the ambulance and they were working on him here for about 10 minutes before they set off.

“I have seen the two dogs before, they are well known in the area, an older one and a younger one.

“They shot the older one in the yard.”

Sunderland dog attack
A police cordon remains in place on Maple Terrace in Shiney Row near Sunderland (Owen Humphreys/PA)

A large police cordon remained in place on Maple Terrace and neighbouring Lowerson Avenue.

Northumbria Police have assured the public there is no wider risk to the community and said officers will remain at the scene.

They urged people not to speculate online about the dogs or the attack while enquiries are ongoing, including on social media.

Rishi Sunak visit to Hertfordshire
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has promised to ban the American XL bully breed under the Dangerous Dogs Act (Hollie Adams/PA)

The latest attack comes as the Government looks to ban American XL bully dogs in response to a series of attacks.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak promised to ban the breed in September under the Dangerous Dogs Act by the end of the year.

An official spokesman for Mr Rishi said a “transition period” would be introduced, with details likely to follow a consultation on the plan.

Owners could face a requirement to neuter their dogs and muzzle them in public, the Government’s chief vet has suggested.