Safeguarding review to begin following death of Sara Sharif

By Press Association
Sara Sharif’s body was found under a blanket in a bunk bed at her home in Woking, Surrey (Surrey Police/PA)
A safeguarding review is set to begin following the death of 10-year-old Sara Sharif.

Surrey Safeguarding Children Partnership (SSCP) is due to look at the work of all agencies involved with the youngster’s family, including: police, health, social care and education.

The girl’s father, Urfan Sharif; stepmother Beinash Batool; and uncle, Faisal Malik, are accused of Sara’s murder after her body was discovered under a blanket in a bunk bed at her home in Woking, Surrey, on August 10.

Announcing the review, the independent chairman of the SSCP, Derek Benson, said: “On behalf of the SSCP, I would like to extend my sincere condolences to anyone who knew and cared about Sara Sharif.

Urfan Sharif court case
A safeguarding review will be undertaken by Surrey Safeguarding Children Partnership following Sara’s death (Surrey Police/PA)

“Following Sara’s tragic death in Woking, I can confirm that a Local Child Safeguarding Practice Review (LCSPR) will be undertaken.

“This review will be independently led by the SSCP and is a statutory process that will bring together partners including the police, health, social care and education to review the practice of all agencies involved with the family and identify any learning.

“This process is likely to take some time, and findings may not be shared by the SSCP until the partnership is assured that doing so will not prejudice any future legal proceedings.”

The trio accused of her murder are due to stand trial in September next year with a plea hearing due to take place at the Old Bailey on December 1.

Sara’s father, step-mother and uncle are accused of her murder (Elizabeth Cook/PA)

A previous court hearing was told police had found Sara’s body after receiving a call from Pakistan, which lasted eight minutes and 34 seconds, at 2.47am on August 10.

The court was also told the defendants had booked a flight to the country two days earlier, on August 8.

Prosecutor Giles Bedloe told the court at the Old Bailey that Sara was found to have “a constellation of healed and healing injuries”.

The day before Sara was discovered, the three defendants left the UK for Pakistan with five children, who cannot be identified for legal reasons.

The trio, of Hammond Road, Woking, returned to the UK on September 13 and were arrested on landing at Gatwick Airport.

All three were remanded into custody by the Recorder of London, Judge Mark Lucraft, until their next court hearing.