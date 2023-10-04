Benjamin Mendy ’embarrassed’ by tax debt, court hears

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Benjamin Mendy ’embarrassed’ by tax debt, court hears

By Press Association
Footballer Benjamin Mendy leaving Chester Crown Court earlier this year (Peter Powell/PA)
Ex-Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy is “embarrassed” about a six-figure tax debt which he wants to pay “as quickly as possible”, the High Court has heard.

HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) is seeking a bankruptcy order against the footballer over a nearly £800,000 bill, a specialist judge was told on Wednesday.

However, Louis Doyle KC, for Mr Mendy, successfully asked for an adjournment for the sportsman to settle the sum.

The court heard Mr Mendy remains in negotiations with his former club over his backdated salary, after Manchester City stopped paying him when he was charged with rape in 2021.

The footballer was subsequently cleared of rape and attempted rape at Chester Crown Court.

Mr Doyle said discussions with the club were ongoing and “one senses that there is going to be a positive end to the dispute”.

Mr Mendy’s accountant, David Lumley, previously described the back pay as “in the order of nine to 10 million pounds gross”.

Addressing the debt, Mr Doyle said: “He is embarrassed about the fact that he is not able to discharge it quicker than he is able to.

“He is saying ‘I want to pay as quickly as I can, I realise that I am in difficulty’.”

The barrister added: “This is perhaps, if not the last chance saloon, it is close to last orders at the last chance saloon.”

The court was told that £277,000 had been paid to HMRC, though the department’s lawyer Megan Vanderhook said it had not yet been received.

Mr Doyle later told the court Mr Mendy was prepared to pay £20,000 a month to HMRC from his salary from his new employer – French club Lorient.

The court also heard Mr Mendy’s house near Macclesfield, Cheshire, is being marketed by estate agent Savills for £5 million, with two offers made.

Judge Mark Mullen adjourned the hearing for four months, describing the delay as “final”.

“It is clear the debtor is a man of substantial means and the question is really one of realising his assets and particularly resolving a dispute with his former employer,” he said.