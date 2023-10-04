Winding-up petition against Southend United dismissed after club clears tax debt

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Winding-up petition against Southend United dismissed after club clears tax debt

By Press Association
The club recently announced a takeover deal had been agreed (Steven Paston/PA)
Southend United has cleared a £275,000 tax debt and avoided being wound up at the High Court.

A specialist court hearing on Wednesday was told that the National League side had paid the debt “in full”, with a judge dismissing a winding-up petition issued against it by HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC).

It comes after Southend announced it had reached an agreement over the sale of the club to a consortium.

The club was warned previously by a judge that it would be wound up if its debts were not paid off before Wednesday’s hearing.

Charlotte Cooke, representing HMRC, told the brief online hearing: “The petition has been paid in full and we seek dismissal.”

Chief Insolvency and Companies Court Judge Nicholas Briggs dismissed the petition.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, Southend said a takeover deal with a consortium led by Australian businessman Justin Rees had been agreed.

The club badge at Southend United’s stadium
Southend United were relegated from the English Football League for the first time in 101 years in 2021 (Stephen Pond/PA)

It added: “Everyone is working towards a completion date of November 1 2023, that is when the consortium will formally take control of the club.”

In August, Southend were docked 10 points by the National League for breaching financial rules, after the club failed to meet a deadline that month to pay off the £275,000 tax debt.

Over the course of multiple court hearings this year, the club was repeatedly granted more time to pay off the debt, with judges told about efforts to secure its sale.

The team, known as the Shrimpers, was also previously given the court’s go-ahead to pay football-related debts so they could remain in the National League.

At a hearing in August, Insolvency and Companies Court Judge Sebastian Prentis, who was told the club had more than £1 million of total debts, said he would have made a winding-up order were he not dealing with a football club.

Judge Prentis said the club would be wound up at Wednesday’s hearing if debts had not been paid.

In the statement over the sale agreement, the club said: “The collaborative approach to agreeing this deal would not have been possible without the support of creditors and the assistance from the leader of Southend City Council.

“We recognise that this has been a stressful time for all associated with the club.

“We would like to thank our staff for their incredible loyalty and also thank all our stakeholders for their patience.”

HMRC has issued a number of winding-up petitions against Southend over unpaid tax in recent years.

The club was relegated from the English Football League for the first time in 101 years in 2021.

Formed in 1906, its previous managers include England’s 1966 World Cup-winning captain Bobby Moore and ex-England defender Sol Campbell.