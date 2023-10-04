Kosovo Serb leader suspected of role in deadly ambush released

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Kosovo Serb leader suspected of role in deadly ambush released

By Press Association
Politician and wealthy businessman Milan Radoicic, centre, had been detained on Tuesday (AP)
A Serbian court has released a Kosovo Serb leader who has been linked to a clash with Kosovo security forces in which four people died, sending tensions soaring in the volatile region.

Milan Radoicic, a politician and wealthy businessman with ties to Serbia’s ruling populist party and President Aleksandar Vucic, was detained in Belgrade on Tuesday.

He is suspected of leading a group of some 30 heavily armed Serb insurgents who ambushed and killed a Kosovo policeman on September 24, triggering a gunfight in a northern Kosovo village that also left three paramilitaries dead.

Kosovo has accused Serbia of orchestrating the “act of aggression” against its former province whose 2008 declaration of independence Belgrade does not recognise.

Aleksandar Vucic
Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic (AP)

Serbia has denied this, saying that Radoicic and his group acted on their own.

A Belgrade judge on Wednesday ignored a public prosecutor’s call that Radoicic be kept in custody because he could flee, and ruled that he was banned from leaving Serbia.

He should also report to the authorities twice a month pending a trial, the judge said.

Prosecutors have said Radoicic is suspected of a criminal conspiracy, unlawful possession of weapons and explosives and grave acts against public safety.

They said Radoicic got weapons delivered from Bosnia to Belgrade before stashing them in “abandoned objects and forests” in Kosovo.

Radoicic denied the charges although earlier admitted being part of the paramilitary group involved in the gunfight.

He was a deputy leader of the Serbian List party in Kosovo, which is closely linked with Mr Vucic’s Serbian Progressive Party. He is known to own large properties both in Serbia in Kosovo, and has been linked by investigative media to shady businesses.

A family member of Stefan Nedeljkovic
A family member of Stefan Nedeljkovic, one of three killed Serb gunman in Banjska, waits at the Institute of Forensic Medicine in Pristina last month (AP)

European Union and US officials have demanded from Serbia that all the perpetrators of the attack, including Radoicic, be brought to justice.

Radoicic, 45, has been under US and British sanctions for his alleged financial criminal activity.

Serbia has said it has withdrawn nearly half of its army troops from the border with Kosovo, after the United States and the EU expressed concern over the reported build-up of men and equipment and threatened sanctions.

The flare-up in tensions between Serbia and Kosovo has fuelled fears in the West that the volatile region could spin back into instability that marked the war years in the 1990s, including the 1998-99 war in Kosovo.

That conflict ended with Nato bombing Serbia to stop its onslaught against separatist ethnic Albanians.

Belgrade has never agreed to let go of the territory, although it has not had much control over it since 1999.