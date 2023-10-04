Laurence Fox arrested as video shows police officers searching his home

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Laurence Fox arrested as video shows police officers searching his home

By Press Association
Laurence Fox was sacked from his job with GB News and also arrested on Wednesday (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
Laurence Fox was sacked from his job with GB News and also arrested on Wednesday (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Sacked GB News presenter Laurence Fox has been arrested after footage on social media showed police officers searching his home.

The Metropolitan Police said a 45-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of conspiring to commit criminal damage to Ulez (Ultra low emission zone) cameras and encouraging or assisting offences to be committed.

The suspect was arrested in Stockwell and was taken to a South London police station where he remains in custody, the force said.

A video posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, by the Reclaim Party, which was launched by Fox, shows the former actor sat on a sofa and pointing at officers, saying: “Look how many coppers there are in my house.”

Fox is then heard saying “That, ladies and gentlemen, is the country we live in,” before putting his thumb up to the camera.

Confirming a suspect had been arrested, a spokeswoman for the Met said: “On Wednesday October 4, officers arrested a 45-year-old man on suspicion of conspiring to commit criminal damage to Ulez cameras and encouraging or assisting offences to be committed.

“He was arrested in Stockwell and has been taken to a South London police station where he remains in custody.”

The actor-turned-politician was suspended by GB News amid an internal investigation and a probe by Ofcom which had received more than 8,000 complaints over on-air comments about female journalist Ava Evans.

He faced a disciplinary hearing with the channel after making a series of personal remarks about political correspondent Ms Evans on the Dan Wootton Tonight show, including asking, “who would want to shag that?”

The channel confirmed it had “ended its employment relationship” with Fox on Wednesday, following the comments.