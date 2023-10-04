19-year-old charged after triple stabbing in Halifax

A 19-year-old man has been charged with murder after a triple stabbing in Halifax, West Yorkshire.

Rashane Douglas, of Jade Place, Huddersfield, has been charged with two counts of murder, attempted murder and possession of an offensive weapon, police said.

Joshua Clark, 21, and Haidar Shah, 19, died in hospital after police were called to reports of three men being assaulted in Commercial Street in the town centre at about 3.48am on Sunday.

The third man received treatment for an injury which was not life-threatening.

Douglas appeared at Bradford Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday morning and will appear at Bradford Crown Court on Thursday.

An 18-year-old man arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender remains in police custody.

The family of Mr Clark said “no words” could describe the “devastation” caused by his death.

Paying tribute, the family said he was a “kind and beautiful soul who brightened the life of everyone who had the privilege of knowing him”.

They added: “The loss of Josh has shattered his family and friends. The hole left in our hearts will forever be with us.

“We cannot imagine life without him, and as a family we ask for respect and privacy to allow us time to grieve.

“Our thoughts and prayers are also with the family and friends of Haidar Shah.”

The family of Mr Shah said: “In loving memory of our beautiful loved son, brother, uncle, cousin and nephew.

Forensic officers were seen outside the Victoria Theatre in Fountain Street, near to the scene of a triple stabbing on Sunday (Danny Lawson/PA)

“We have lost a piece of our hearts that will never be replaced.

“Haidar, you will always remain in our hearts and memories. Your niece loved and adored you and her whole life revolved around you. We will never forget you.

“Thank you to all his friends for showing us the utmost love and respect. We are so proud as a family to know Haidar had such beautiful company during the short time he had with us.

“Please respect our privacy during this difficult time and we urge for people to please refrain from posting videos on social media.

“Our love and condolences go out to the family and friends of Joshua.”

Senior investigating officer Detective Chief Inspector Matt Holdsworth said: “Our inquiries into this very serious incident are ongoing and more information is starting to emerge about what happened.

“We are still keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident, or from those with footage that will assist, as this is likely to be a key factor in the progression of this investigation.

“We continue to support the families of Joshua and Haidar at this very sad time and remain determined to get the answers that they need and the justice that they deserve.”